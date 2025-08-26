North American Healthcare IT Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Growth Driven by Cost-Cutting Needs, Government Support, Cloud EMR, AI & Telehealth Expansion, Integration and Security Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Healthcare IT Market by Solution (Provider, Payer (Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACS & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS), Nonclinical (Analytics, Pharmacy, Interoperability)), Service (Claim, Billing)), End User (Hospital, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 439.09 billion by 2030 from USD 229.05 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.9%

Growth in this market is driven by the rising adoption of digital health solutions, including electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth, and AI-powered clinical decision support tools. Increasing pressure to reduce healthcare costs, improve patient outcomes, and streamline operations has led providers and payers to invest heavily in IT infrastructure. However, increased data security concerns and reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT tools are challenging the growth of this market.



The healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the North American healthcare IT market in 2024.



Based on type, the healthcare provider solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The increased adoption of digital health solutions, especially electronic health records, among healthcare providers can be largely attributed to government regulations and incentive programs that encourage healthcare providers to implement these technologies. Additionally, there is a growing demand for better patient care, enhanced operational efficiency, and reduced costs in hospitals and clinics. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are further fueling the need for scalable IT solutions.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the North American healthcare IT market during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the rapid shift toward digital health solutions, as increased awareness and government mandates promote the adoption of advanced healthcare software for both clinical and administrative functions.

There is a strong emphasis on implementing software for electronic health records, population health management, and advanced analytics, as these tools facilitate improved data collection, storage, and analysis in various healthcare settings. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into healthcare software is creating new opportunities for enhanced patient care, operational efficiency, and remote monitoring, which is further boosting the demand for innovative software solutions in the region.



The US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US healthcare IT market is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs), which have been encouraged by federal mandates and initiatives like the HITECH Act. There is also a strong demand for interoperability, value-based care, and population health management, which is accelerating the adoption of healthcare analytics and management software.

Additionally, the aging US population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are motivating healthcare providers to implement IT solutions that enhance care coordination and patient management.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $229.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $439.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global, North America



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Favorable Government Mandates and Support for Healthcare It Solutions

Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

High Returns on Investments Associated with Healthcare It Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Deployment of Healthcare It Solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Organizations

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Healthcare It Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

Growing Inclination Towards Home Healthcare

Increasing Deployment of Cloud-Based Emr Solutions

Growing Blockchain, Ai, and IoT Markets

Expanding Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

Challenges

Lack of Integration of Healthcare It Solutions

Increased Data Security Concerns

Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Tools

Dearth of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare Industry

Industry Trends

Evolution of Healthcare Information Technology in Us

Interoperability and Integrated Care Models

Cloud-Based It Solutions

Cloud Computing

Smart on Fhir

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml)

Business Intelligence (Bi) Tools

Complementary Technologies

Natural Language Processing (Nlp)

Blockchain Technology

Adjacent Technologies

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (Iot)

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Radiation Dose Management - Focus on Reducing Radiation Dose

Case Study 2: Vna & Pacs - Effortless Integration and Instant Data Access Provided by Synapps Vna

Case Study 3: Health Information Exchange - Healthinfonet and Orion Health Collaborate for Rapid Delivery of Hie Services to Patients and Healthcare Providers

Market Segments

End-User Analysis

Unmet Needs

End-User Expectations

Business Model Analysis

Software Licensing Model

Software-As-A-Service (Saas) Model

Hardware-Software Bundle

Pay-Per-Use Model

Freemium Model

Data-As-A-Service (Daas) Model

Funding Scenario

Company Profiles

Oracle

Veradigm, Inc. (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)

Mckesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Optum, Inc. (Part of Unitedhealth Group)

Cognizant

Ge Healthcare

Intersystems Corporation

Sas Institute Inc.

Inovalon

Epic Systems Corporation

Athenahealth

Infor

Dell Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

Merative

Eclinicalworks

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Citiustech Inc

Wipro

Medeanalytics

Carestream Health

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Surgical Information Systems

Medecision

