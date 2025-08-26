North American Healthcare IT Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Growth Driven by Cost-Cutting Needs, Government Support, Cloud EMR, AI & Telehealth Expansion, Integration and Security Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Healthcare IT Market by Solution (Provider, Payer (Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACS & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS), Nonclinical (Analytics, Pharmacy, Interoperability)), Service (Claim, Billing)), End User (Hospital, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North American healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 439.09 billion by 2030 from USD 229.05 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 13.9%
Growth in this market is driven by the rising adoption of digital health solutions, including electronic health records (EHRs), telehealth, and AI-powered clinical decision support tools. Increasing pressure to reduce healthcare costs, improve patient outcomes, and streamline operations has led providers and payers to invest heavily in IT infrastructure. However, increased data security concerns and reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT tools are challenging the growth of this market.
The healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the North American healthcare IT market in 2024.
Based on type, the healthcare provider solutions segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The increased adoption of digital health solutions, especially electronic health records, among healthcare providers can be largely attributed to government regulations and incentive programs that encourage healthcare providers to implement these technologies. Additionally, there is a growing demand for better patient care, enhanced operational efficiency, and reduced costs in hospitals and clinics. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and an aging population are further fueling the need for scalable IT solutions.
The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR in the North American healthcare IT market during the forecast period. This growth is largely driven by the rapid shift toward digital health solutions, as increased awareness and government mandates promote the adoption of advanced healthcare software for both clinical and administrative functions.
There is a strong emphasis on implementing software for electronic health records, population health management, and advanced analytics, as these tools facilitate improved data collection, storage, and analysis in various healthcare settings. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) into healthcare software is creating new opportunities for enhanced patient care, operational efficiency, and remote monitoring, which is further boosting the demand for innovative software solutions in the region.
The US is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The US healthcare IT market is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and electronic medical records (EMRs), which have been encouraged by federal mandates and initiatives like the HITECH Act. There is also a strong demand for interoperability, value-based care, and population health management, which is accelerating the adoption of healthcare analytics and management software.
Additionally, the aging US population and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are motivating healthcare providers to implement IT solutions that enhance care coordination and patient management.
Report Scope
- Analysis of key drivers (growing need to curtail escalating healthcare costs, favorable government mandates and support for healthcare IT solutions, shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery, and high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions), restraints (high cost of deployment of healthcare IT solutions for small and mid-sized organizations), opportunities (increasing use of healthcare IT solutions in outpatient care facilities; growing inclination towards home healthcare; increasing deployment of cloud-based EMR solutions; growing blockchain, AI, and IoT markets; and expanding mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets), and challenges (lack of integration of healthcare IT solutions, increased data security concerns, reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT tools, and dearth of skilled IT professionals in healthcare industry) influencing the growth of the North American healthcare IT market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the North American healthcare IT market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets, solutions & services, components, end users, and countries.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about the product portfolios, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the North American healthcare IT market.
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of the leading players in the North American healthcare IT market like Oracle (US), Veradigm, Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Optum, Inc. (US), and Cognizant (US).
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$229.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$439.09 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global, North America
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs
- Favorable Government Mandates and Support for Healthcare It Solutions
- Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery
- High Returns on Investments Associated with Healthcare It Solutions
Restraints
- High Cost of Deployment of Healthcare It Solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Organizations
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Healthcare It Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities
- Growing Inclination Towards Home Healthcare
- Increasing Deployment of Cloud-Based Emr Solutions
- Growing Blockchain, Ai, and IoT Markets
- Expanding Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets
Challenges
- Lack of Integration of Healthcare It Solutions
- Increased Data Security Concerns
- Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare It Tools
- Dearth of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare Industry
Industry Trends
- Evolution of Healthcare Information Technology in Us
- Interoperability and Integrated Care Models
- Cloud-Based It Solutions
- Cloud Computing
- Smart on Fhir
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Big Data Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Machine Learning (Ml)
- Business Intelligence (Bi) Tools
Complementary Technologies
- Natural Language Processing (Nlp)
- Blockchain Technology
Adjacent Technologies
- Cloud Computing
- Internet of Things (Iot)
Case Study Analysis
- Case Study 1: Radiation Dose Management - Focus on Reducing Radiation Dose
- Case Study 2: Vna & Pacs - Effortless Integration and Instant Data Access Provided by Synapps Vna
- Case Study 3: Health Information Exchange - Healthinfonet and Orion Health Collaborate for Rapid Delivery of Hie Services to Patients and Healthcare Providers
Market Segments
End-User Analysis
- Unmet Needs
- End-User Expectations
Business Model Analysis
- Software Licensing Model
- Software-As-A-Service (Saas) Model
- Hardware-Software Bundle
- Pay-Per-Use Model
- Freemium Model
- Data-As-A-Service (Daas) Model
Funding Scenario
Company Profiles
- Oracle
- Veradigm, Inc. (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)
- Mckesson Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Optum, Inc. (Part of Unitedhealth Group)
- Cognizant
- Ge Healthcare
- Intersystems Corporation
- Sas Institute Inc.
- Inovalon
- Epic Systems Corporation
- Athenahealth
- Infor
- Dell Inc.
- Salesforce Inc.
- Merative
- Eclinicalworks
- Nuance Communications, Inc.
- Citiustech Inc
- Wipro
- Medeanalytics
- Carestream Health
- Practice Fusion, Inc.
- Surgical Information Systems
- Medecision
