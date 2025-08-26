Card Rewards Revolution: Personalisation, Partnerships, Digitally Focus

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Card Rewards Evolve: Personalisation, Partnerships, Digitally Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key findings

Experiences and personalisation

Consumers have higher expectations from credit card reward programmes as competition and investment has increased. There is a clear preference for experiential rewards, unique access and better travel benefits.

Brands and partnerships are essential

Consumers want their most trusted brands to be part of the reward process. Co-branded credit cards present opportunities for consumers and the merchants and can leverage the brands' relationship with the consumer.

Rewards and loyalty must be digitally adaptive

An effective digital redemption and monitoring platform has become expected by consumers. Consumers want to be able to apply their benefits at the checkout or want to have a choice in how they fund a transaction.

Multi-tiered demand from consumers

Rewards and loyalty programmes with tiers are effective at motivating consumers to utilise a particular card for a purchase. Additionally, consumers have shown that they are willing to pay for additional benefits as long as it clear and transparent.

Outstanding customer service is an expectation

From customers who pay to adopt a higher tier of rewards to customers who have the basic level of rewards, better customer service is expected. Companies that go further and help customers maximise rewards are benefitting from greater customer engagement.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Why read this report? Key findings

Introduction Loyalty and rewards drive card payment growth Loyalty and rewards programmes as a driver of financial card growth

Next-level personalisation Giving customers what they want US Bank Shopper Cash Reward Card gives consumers the choice UK Revolut gives users more who are willing to pay Ensure customers realise the benefits

Partnership and co-branding adding value Leveraging merchant and brand relationships Bilt credit card rewards users for rent payments Manchester United global financial partnerships leverages brand Brands driving additional value

Digitalising loyalty and rewards Putting rewards and loyalty in the hands of consumers Barclaycard Rewards app makes redemption easier Amex Plan It gives users choice with funding Mobile first loyalty strategy is essential to success

Conclusion Recommendations/Opportunities for growth Loyalty and rewards can drive spending Evolution of credit card rewards and loyalty programs Questions we are asking



