Respiratory Care Devices Market Landscape Report 2025-2030 Featuring Major Players - Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Dragerwerk

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (PAP Devices, Ventilators, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Spirometers, Peak Flow Meter, Masks), Disease Indication (Asthma, Infectious Disease), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory care devices market is projected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2030 from USD 23.6 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall respiratory care devices market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





Various demographic, medical, and environmental determinants form a package fueling market growth in respiratory care equipment. One of them is the increase in the global incidence of respiratory disease. Respiratory diseases such as asthma, sleep apnea, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are typical examples of respiratory disease, largely because of smoking, aging, and increasingly increasing levels of air pollution. Respiratory support awareness increased with mass deployment of spending on ventilators, oxygen therapy, and monitoring devices during the COVID-19 period.

Prominent players in the respiratory care devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), ResMed Inc. (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).



By product type, the therapeutic devices segment is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.



Therapeutic devices are essential in the treatment and management of most acute and chronic respiratory diseases. They are employed to provide life-supporting respiratory therapy to COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and respiratory failure patients. The devices include high-flow nasal cannula systems, CPAP and BiPAP devices, nebulizers, ventilators, and oxygen concentrators. The therapeutic equipment market has expanded multi-fold due to the need for long-term home respiratory therapy, the global burden of chronic disease, and hospitalization.



By disease indication, the COPD segment is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.



The respiratory care equipment is dominated by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which is increasingly a global disease, especially in the geriatric population. This is because of the higher demand for non-invasive ventilators, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and monitors. Since COPD is a progressive and irreversible disease, constant attention and long-term respiratory treatment are required for the same. The disease is also caused by high-risk factors prevalent in developing and industrialized societies, including smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposures. Since COPD is hospitalized and has exacerbations, repeated use of respiratory equipment in the home and hospital setting is necessitated.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.



In North America, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, sleep apnea, and COPD can be attributed to an aging population, a long history of smoking, and the growing rates of obesity. The region has a robust healthcare system and a growing awareness of the importance of respiratory health, which allows for early detection and treatment of these conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for ventilators and oxygen therapy equipment. Medical device manufacturers improved reimbursement policies. There has been a rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as respiratory devices that integrate telehealth and remote monitoring have all played a role in shaping this market.

Report Insights

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on products offered by the major players in the global respiratory care devices market. The report includes various segments in product type, disease indication, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about product launches and anticipated trends in the global respiratory care devices market

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by type, disease indication, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched products, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global respiratory care devices market

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of products, and capacities of the major competitors in the global respiratory care devices market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 475 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Rapid Growth in Global Geriatric Population

Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels

Growing Tobacco Consumption

Increased Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyles

Surging Incidence Rate of Preterm Births

Growing Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases Affecting Respiratory Systems

Rising Population with Sleep Disorders

Improved Patient Outcomes Using Respiratory Care Devices

Rising R&D Investments for Technological Advancement of Medical Devices

Restraints

Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for Respiratory Care Diagnostics

Availability of Low-Cost Products from Local Manufacturers

High Cost of Cpap Machines

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices

Market Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

Increasing Preference for Self-Testing

Growing Awareness About Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Challenges

Low Awareness and Lack of Diagnosis of Respiratory Diseases

Harmful Effects of Certain Respiratory Care Devices on Neonates

Lack of Patient Compliance with Cpap Therapy

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Oxygen Therapy Systems

Airway Management Devices

Pulmonary Function Testing (Pft) Devices

Monitoring Sensors

Complementary Technologies

Telemedicine Platforms

Mobile Health (Mhealth) Apps

Wearable Respiratory Trackers

Adjacent Technologies

Smart Inhalers

Environmental Sensing Devices

Industry Trends

Miniaturization and Portability

Smart Connectivity and IoT (Internet of Things) Integration

Growing Demand for Multimodal Ventilation

Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive Ventilation

Personalized Treatment Solutions

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Resmed Inc.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Masimo

Getinge

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Ge Healthcare

Hillrom & Welch Allyn (Baxter International, Inc)

Adapthealth, LLC

Teleflex Incorporated

Air Liquide

Icu Medical, Inc.

Hamilton Medical

Medline Industries, Lp

Allied Medical LLC

Nonin

Apex Medical

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

Lowenstein Medical Se & Co. Kg

Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. Kg

Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Hum GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k9tu9w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment