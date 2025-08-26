Respiratory Care Devices Market Landscape Report 2025-2030 Featuring Major Players - Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, and Dragerwerk

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product (PAP Devices, Ventilators, Humidifiers, Oxygen Concentrators, Spirometers, Peak Flow Meter, Masks), Disease Indication (Asthma, Infectious Disease), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory care devices market is projected to reach USD 33.6 billion by 2030 from USD 23.6 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall respiratory care devices market. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Various demographic, medical, and environmental determinants form a package fueling market growth in respiratory care equipment. One of them is the increase in the global incidence of respiratory disease. Respiratory diseases such as asthma, sleep apnea, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are typical examples of respiratory disease, largely because of smoking, aging, and increasingly increasing levels of air pollution. Respiratory support awareness increased with mass deployment of spending on ventilators, oxygen therapy, and monitoring devices during the COVID-19 period.
Prominent players in the respiratory care devices market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), ResMed Inc. (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand), and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany).
By product type, the therapeutic devices segment is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.
Therapeutic devices are essential in the treatment and management of most acute and chronic respiratory diseases. They are employed to provide life-supporting respiratory therapy to COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, and respiratory failure patients. The devices include high-flow nasal cannula systems, CPAP and BiPAP devices, nebulizers, ventilators, and oxygen concentrators. The therapeutic equipment market has expanded multi-fold due to the need for long-term home respiratory therapy, the global burden of chronic disease, and hospitalization.
By disease indication, the COPD segment is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.
The respiratory care equipment is dominated by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), which is increasingly a global disease, especially in the geriatric population. This is because of the higher demand for non-invasive ventilators, oxygen concentrators, nebulizers, and monitors. Since COPD is a progressive and irreversible disease, constant attention and long-term respiratory treatment are required for the same. The disease is also caused by high-risk factors prevalent in developing and industrialized societies, including smoking, air pollution, and occupational exposures. Since COPD is hospitalized and has exacerbations, repeated use of respiratory equipment in the home and hospital setting is necessitated.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in the respiratory care devices market.
In North America, the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, sleep apnea, and COPD can be attributed to an aging population, a long history of smoking, and the growing rates of obesity. The region has a robust healthcare system and a growing awareness of the importance of respiratory health, which allows for early detection and treatment of these conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted the demand for ventilators and oxygen therapy equipment. Medical device manufacturers improved reimbursement policies. There has been a rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as respiratory devices that integrate telehealth and remote monitoring have all played a role in shaping this market.
Report Insights
- Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on products offered by the major players in the global respiratory care devices market. The report includes various segments in product type, disease indication, end user, and region.
- Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about product launches and anticipated trends in the global respiratory care devices market
- Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by type, disease indication, end user, and region.
- Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched products, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global respiratory care devices market
- Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of products, and capacities of the major competitors in the global respiratory care devices market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|475
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$33.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases
- Rapid Growth in Global Geriatric Population
- Urbanization and Growing Pollution Levels
- Growing Tobacco Consumption
- Increased Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyles
- Surging Incidence Rate of Preterm Births
- Growing Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases Affecting Respiratory Systems
- Rising Population with Sleep Disorders
- Improved Patient Outcomes Using Respiratory Care Devices
- Rising R&D Investments for Technological Advancement of Medical Devices
Restraints
- Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario for Respiratory Care Diagnostics
- Availability of Low-Cost Products from Local Manufacturers
- High Cost of Cpap Machines
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Home Care Therapeutic Devices
- Market Growth Opportunities in Asia-Pacific
- Increasing Preference for Self-Testing
- Growing Awareness About Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea
Challenges
- Low Awareness and Lack of Diagnosis of Respiratory Diseases
- Harmful Effects of Certain Respiratory Care Devices on Neonates
- Lack of Patient Compliance with Cpap Therapy
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Oxygen Therapy Systems
- Airway Management Devices
- Pulmonary Function Testing (Pft) Devices
- Monitoring Sensors
Complementary Technologies
- Telemedicine Platforms
- Mobile Health (Mhealth) Apps
- Wearable Respiratory Trackers
Adjacent Technologies
- Smart Inhalers
- Environmental Sensing Devices
Industry Trends
- Miniaturization and Portability
- Smart Connectivity and IoT (Internet of Things) Integration
- Growing Demand for Multimodal Ventilation
- Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive Ventilation
- Personalized Treatment Solutions
Company Profiles
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Medtronic
- Resmed Inc.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Masimo
- Getinge
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Ge Healthcare
- Hillrom & Welch Allyn (Baxter International, Inc)
- Adapthealth, LLC
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Air Liquide
- Icu Medical, Inc.
- Hamilton Medical
- Medline Industries, Lp
- Allied Medical LLC
- Nonin
- Apex Medical
- Rotech Healthcare, Inc.
- Lowenstein Medical Se & Co. Kg
- Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. Kg
- Drive Devilbiss Healthcare
- Omron Healthcare, Inc.
- Hum GmbH
