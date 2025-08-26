StoneX Payments Appointed by Bank Mendes Gans to Power Global Cross-border Payment Expansion

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that its Payments Division (“StoneX Payments” or “the Company”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Bank Mendes Gans (BMG), a recognized leader in liquidity and cash management services. The collaboration is set to strengthen BMG’s capabilities in cross-border payments in thinly traded currencies by leveraging StoneX Payments’ industry-leading technology stack and last-mile delivery expertise.

BMG, renowned for its expertise in optimizing global cash flows, will significantly enhance its payment infrastructure through this alliance. StoneX Payments will facilitate foreign exchange and international payment processing in 140+ currencies and 180 countries via its API-driven platform, empowering BMG with access to its network of over 375 correspondent banks and alternative payment method endpoints. This integration aligns with BMG’s mission to deliver streamlined and transparent payment solutions to its global client base.

Thiago Vieira, Global Head of StoneX Payments, commented:

“This partnership with BMG is another meaningful step on our journey to build products and services that facilitate money movement and payment distribution for international organizations globally. Through our proven infrastructure, and powered by our state-of-the-art, proprietary new payment engine, XPay, we now have the privilege of serving over 85 banking institutions. We are thrilled to collaborate with such a respected partner in the industry and to support BMG in delivering enhanced value to their clients.”

The adoption of StoneX Payments’ API-first platform will enable BMG to deliver a seamless international payment experience, offering clients faster settlement times, payment data validation, competitive FX rates, and mitigation of traditional inefficiencies caused by intermediary banks and legacy infrastructure. Furthermore, the partnership introduces new currency corridors and expands BMG’s geographic reach, providing clients with access to underserved and emerging markets.

Niels van Tol, Head of Business Development at BMG, added:

“Our collaboration with StoneX Payments represents a substantial evolution in the services we offer to our clients. StoneX’s global network and innovative infrastructure will allow us to broaden our liquidity management capabilities with new currencies and deliver enhanced flexibility and transparency in international transactions. We are confident this partnership will bring significant benefits to our clients navigating the complex global payment ecosystem.”

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high-touch service, and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, products, and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments, and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its over 3,800 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

About BMG

BMG is a part of ING Group, specializing in liquidity and information management solutions. BMG operates globally, providing comprehensive services that include global liquidity management, international cash pooling, and cross-border payment solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and client-centric solutions, BMG has established itself as a leader in the financial sector, helping clients optimize their cash flow and manage their global liquidity needs efficiently. For more information, visit www.mendesgans.com.