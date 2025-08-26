Assisted Reproductive Technology Company Evaluation Report 2025: Vitrolife, CooperSurgical, and FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Among ART Market Leaders

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assisted Reproductive Technology - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Assisted Reproductive Technology Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Assisted Reproductive Technology. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The analyst's '360 Quadrants' evaluated over 140 companies, of which the Top 15 Assisted Reproductive Technology Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Assisted Reproductive Technology companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Assisted Reproductive Technology quadrant.

Key Players:



Major vendors in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market are CooperSurgical Inc. (US), FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (Japan), Vitrolife (Sweden), Hamilton Thorne (US), Cook Medical Inc. (US), Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), Genea BIOMEDX (Australia), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), LENUS Pharma GesmbH (Austria), Zita West (UK), Kitazato Corporation (Japan), Exeltis USA, Inc. (US), Vitabiotics Ltd (UK), FertiPro NV (Belgium), and AdvaCare Pharma (US).

The key strategies major vendors implement in the Assisted Reproductive Technology market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.

Top Companies in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market:



CooperSurgical Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc. is a leading global company in women's health and a dominant force in the fertility market. Through its comprehensive portfolio, it provides a vast range of medical devices for obstetrics and gynecology alongside a complete suite of solutions for the entire IVF process.

Strategically, CooperSurgical has established itself as a one-stop shop for fertility clinics, offering everything from advanced culture media and lab equipment to industry-leading preimplantation genetic testing services. This integrated approach solidifies customer loyalty and reinforces its powerful position in the rapidly evolving assisted reproductive technology (ART) landscape.

Vitrolife

Sweden's Vitrolife is a global leader in the fertility field, renowned for its high-quality products and deep scientific focus. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio for the ART laboratory, including premium IVF culture media, advanced cryopreservation solutions, and its pioneering EmbryoScope time-lapse incubators.

Following its transformative merger with genetics leader Igenomix, Vitrolife's strategy is to offer a synergistic suite of consumables, technology, and reproductive genetic testing. This powerful combination of best-in-class products and advanced genetic services cements its position as a key partner for IVF clinics aiming for superior clinical outcomes.

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific is a global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced cell culture media. As a key part of FUJIFILM's life sciences division, it serves three core markets: Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), bioproduction, and cell and gene therapy. While a major provider of IVF media, its strategic focus is on the high-growth bioproduction space, where it offers optimized media to improve the manufacturing of biologics and vaccines.

By leveraging FUJIFILM's renowned quality systems and manufacturing expertise, the company maintains its strong position as a critical supplier for both fertility clinics and biopharmaceutical companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Median Age of Pregnancy

3.2.1.2 Rising Infertility Rate

3.2.1.3 Booming Fertility Industry

3.2.1.4 Evolving Technological Landscape

3.2.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Ivf Procedures

3.2.2.2 Social and Ethical Concerns in Developing Countries

3.2.2.3 Elevated Risk of Complications

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Availability of Diverse Range of Fertility Treatment Options

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Reduced Efficacy of Infertility Treatments for Patients of Advanced Age

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.11 Reimbursement Scenario

3.12 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Assisted Reproductive Technology Market



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.9 Competitive Scenario



Company Profiles

Key Players

Coopersurgical Inc.

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Vitrolife

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cook Medical Inc.

Hamilton Thorne

Kitazato Corporation

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Fertipro Nv

Genea Biomedx

Lenus Pharma Gesmbh

Zita West

Exeltis USA, Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Advacare Pharma

Other Companies

Fairhaven Health

Shanghai Unicorn Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Gynemed GmbH & Co. KG

Invitrocare Inc.

Ivftech

Labivf Asia Pte Ltd.

Coast Science

Bioimager Inc.

Shivani Scientific

Minitub GmbH

