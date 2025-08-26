SALT Lending Announces ‘The Bitcoin Advantage’ Book at BTC Asia Amid Record Growth Milestones

Denver, CO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALT Lending, the pioneer in Bitcoin-backed lending and blockchain financial services since 2016, today announced a new book, “The Bitcoin Advantage” at BTC Asia. Written by SALT CRO, Hunter Albright, Phd and SALT CEO, Shawn Owen, the book draws on their personal and professional expertise to deliver a compelling roadmap to financial freedom through the lens of Bitcoin. Slated for release in Q2 2026, the book uses real-world case studies, expert insights, and step-by-step strategies to explore how Bitcoin can serve as a modern reserve asset, how to use it for collateral and liquidity, and why it’s a critical hedge against inflation.

“This isn’t just a book about Bitcoin. It’s a blueprint for financial empowerment in the digital age,” said Hunter Albright, Chief Revenue Officer at SALT Lending. “We’re here at BTC Asia, one of the most influential crypto markets in the world, to learn more about how people are using BTC to build financial freedom regardless of inflation and market volatility.”

“There couldn’t be a better time to release this book. The climate has shifted decisively in favor of Bitcoin, and as one of the early pioneers in the space, SALT has been experiencing record growth,” said Shawn Owen, CEO of SALT Lending. “This year, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in new customer interest, a clear reflection of the changing landscape and the strength of our offerings.”

SALT Lending’s suite of offerings includes:

SALT Borrow – Access Bitcoin-backed loans at competitive rates, with flexible payout options in both stablecoins and fiat.





– Access Bitcoin-backed loans at competitive rates, with flexible payout options in both stablecoins and fiat. SALT Lend – Put digital assets to work by lending them for attractive APYs, earning passive income while retaining full ownership and control.





– Put digital assets to work by lending them for attractive APYs, earning passive income while retaining full ownership and control. SALT Shield™ – A groundbreaking no-liquidation enhancement to collateralized lending, designed to protect borrowers from market volatility while enrolled.

Hunter Albright will take the Genesis Stage on Thursday, August 28, at 2:30 a.m. UTC to present How the Middle Class Can Reclaim Financial Sovereignty with Bitcoin. See session details here: https://asia.b.tc/agenda/how-the-middle-class-can-reclaim-financial-sovereignty-with-bitcoin





To learn more about SALT, visit https://saltlending.com/.



About SALT Lending

Founded in 2016, SALT Lending is a leader in the Bitcoin-backed lending and financial services industry, offering individuals, businesses, and private clients the ability to borrow against their digital assets without selling as well as earn a yield on it. With flexible loan terms, some of the best interest rates in the market, and a commitment to user security, SALT Lending continues to innovate in the space, providing solutions that make it easier for Bitcoin hodlers to access liquidity and preserve their investments.

Media Contact:

salt@transformgroup.com