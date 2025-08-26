Bitcoin Swift Announces Early Launch for August 30 as Presale Exceeds $1.3 Million





LUXEMBOURG , Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has announced an early launch date of August 30, 2025, following strong presale momentum and community growth. The project has now surpassed $1.3 million in funds raised and onboarded over 5,500 registered participants, marking a significant milestone ahead of its debut.

Final Presale Stage and Bonus Program

The presale is now in Stage 7, the final stage before the official launch. The current token price is $7, and Stage 7 introduces an enhanced rewards structure, including a 300% APY and an Everything Must Go Bonus Event for participants:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 50% Bonus Tokens

$100 – $1,999 → Tier 2: $2,000 – $4,999 → 75% Bonus Tokens

$2,000 – $4,999 → Tier 3: $5,000 – $9,999 → 150% Bonus Tokens

$5,000 – $9,999 → Tier 4: $10,000+ → 300% Bonus Tokens

The bonus event significantly increases token allocations for qualifying investments. For example, a Tier 3 contribution of $5,000 at $7 per token secures $7,500 in additional tokens through bonuses.

Bitcoin Swift also maintains an upgraded referral program, offering both referrers and referees a 25% bonus on new transactions during this stage.





Early Launch Driven by Community Demand

The decision to move the official launch date to August 30 was based on accelerated community engagement and presale performance, which exceeded internal forecasts. Only three days remain in Stage 7, making this the final opportunity for presale participation before the platform goes live.

Key Features of Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is positioned as a financial operating system built to combine advanced blockchain technologies with compliance-ready architecture. Its core features include:

Proof-of-Yield (PoY) Rewards: Adaptive payout system driven by network activity, governance participation, and sustainability metrics.

Adaptive payout system driven by network activity, governance participation, and sustainability metrics. AI-Powered Smart Contracts: Intelligent contracts capable of optimizing performance autonomously.

Intelligent contracts capable of optimizing performance autonomously. zk-SNARK Privacy + Compliance: Zero-knowledge proof technology integrated with decentralized identity solutions for regulatory alignment.

Zero-knowledge proof technology integrated with decentralized identity solutions for regulatory alignment. Hybrid Security Model: A dual consensus approach combining Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake for resilience and scalability.

Security and Verification

Audits confirm Bitcoin Swift’s security and compliance readiness. The project has passed reviews from Cyberscope , Solidproof , and Spywolf , with a completed KYC verification . This level of transparency positions BTC3 as one of the most secure and credible presales in the market.





Influencers Driving the Hype

Crypto influencers and analysts are fueling Bitcoin Swift’s buzz across platforms. Reviews highlight how BTC3 combines AI technology with adaptive rewards to create a revolutionary system. Two of the most talked about breakdowns include:

Crypto Sister shares a detailed review of BTC3’s technology and why it stands apart from traditional blockchains.



shares a detailed review of BTC3’s technology and why it stands apart from traditional blockchains. Token Galaxy dives deep into the protocol’s architecture and why so many investors are rushing into the presale.



This wave of influencer support, combined with community excitement, is creating unstoppable momentum.

Presale Performance Overview

Total Raised: $1,300,000+

$1,300,000+ Participants: 5,500+

5,500+ Stage 7 Price: $7

$7 Current APY: 300% (up from 86% originally planned)

300% (up from 86% originally planned) Referral Bonus: 25% for both referrer and referee



Previous stages included significant rewards, with Stage 6 delivering 166% APY and strong community participation leading to early roadmap acceleration.

Deployment Strategy and Roadmap

Bitcoin Swift will initially launch on the Solana network, leveraging its high throughput and sub-$0.01 transaction fees to support cost-efficient DeFi operations. The roadmap includes migration to a proprietary blockchain via a 1:1 trustless bridge, ensuring scalability and long-term independence.

Key milestones include:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale completion, Solana integration, PoY rewards activation.

Presale completion, Solana integration, PoY rewards activation. Q1 2026: AI-powered contract engine rollout.

AI-powered contract engine rollout. Q2 2026: zk-ledger implementation and private DeFi beta launch.

zk-ledger implementation and private DeFi beta launch. Q4 2026: Mainnet release and BTC3E stablecoin deployment.

Community Growth

The BTC3 community continues to expand across social platforms, contributing to presale demand and overall project visibility. With over 5,500 users registered, engagement levels have surpassed projections as anticipation builds for the August 30 launch.

About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift is a decentralized platform designed to provide a next-generation financial infrastructure. By integrating programmable yield mechanisms, AI-based smart contracts, privacy solutions, and a dual-consensus architecture, BTC3 aims to deliver scalability, security, and compliance in a single ecosystem.

For more information:

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Follow updates on X: @BitcoinSwift





Contact:

Luc Schaus

support@bitcoinswift.com

