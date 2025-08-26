Product Engineering Services Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1.8 Trillion by 2030, Driven by Growing Number of Smart Cities and Increase in Semiconductor and Embedded Systems

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Engineering Services Market by Service Type (Product Design & Prototyping, Product Development, Process Engineering, Product Sustenance & Support Services, Product Modernization & Integration, Reverse Engineering ) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The product engineering services market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from USD 1.29 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.80 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%

The report would provide market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall product engineering services market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The key market drivers include the rapid growth of the automotive sector, which boosts demand for advanced product development and engineering capabilities.



Another major driver is the increasing need to accelerate time-to-market, as companies seek to stay competitive in fast-paced industries by launching products more quickly. Additionally, there is a growing focus on product design to enhance customer experience, pushing organizations to invest in high-quality engineering services. In contrast, toolchain bloat and DevOps sprawl are the market's major restraints. These challenges reduce team efficiency by creating complex, overlapping workflows and increasing the time and effort required for integration and maintenance.



Small & medium enterprises are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Small & medium enterprises are set to drive the fastest market growth, propelled by their focus on speed, innovation, and cost-efficiency. In March 2025, American Express reported that SMEs adopting artificial intelligence are 38 percent more likely to invest in technology upgrades and new product launches. A June 2024 Zoho survey found that 81 percent of MSMEs in India allocate up to half their tech budgets to cloud solutions, reflecting a global shift toward cloud engineering and IoT-based development.



This creates a strong demand for embedded systems, rapid prototyping, and AI-integrated firmware services. By partnering with engineering service providers, SMEs gain access to specialized skills, reduce development cycles, and scale efficiently without heavy internal investment. As competition intensifies, outsourcing complex engineering tasks allows SMEs to stay agile and innovative. This opens lucrative opportunities for service providers to deliver modular, cloud-ready engineering solutions to a rapidly growing market segment.



Industrial manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



The industrial manufacturing sector is gaining sustained investment in digital transformation, automation, and next-generation product development. In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced a USD 55 billion investment strategy to advance its pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing capabilities through digitalization, smart factory initiatives, and automation.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company committed USD 100 billion to expand its US-based fabrication and engineering operations to boost domestic chip production capacity, accelerate time-to-market for advanced semiconductors, and enhance supply chain resilience. At CES 2025, Siemens unveiled advanced digital twin and industrial artificial intelligence technologies to improve production efficiency.



These developments increase demand for embedded systems, system integration, and simulation-led engineering services. As manufacturers modernize legacy systems and scale operations, they rely on engineering partners for faster innovation, technical expertise, and operational agility. This growth presents strong opportunities for service providers to support industrial clients in reducing time-to-market, improving product reliability, and long-term competitiveness.



North America holds the largest market share, while Asia Pacific records the fastest growth



North America leads the product engineering services market, supported by its premier engineering infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, and significant investments in advanced product development. In June 2025, BASF opened a new Good Manufacturing Practice Solution Center in Michigan to enhance product development in biopharma, demonstrating how engineering services integrate manufacturing with lab-level design capabilities.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by digital innovation, rising smart product demand, government-backed support for local engineering ecosystems, manufacturing hubs, and talent development across emerging economies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 322 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1297.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1800.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Demand for Accelerated Ttm

Need for Continuous Innovation and Iteration

Automotive Sector Growth

Requirements for Legacy Application Modernization

Restraints

Toolchain Bloat and Devops Sprawl Reducing Team Efficiency

Opportunities

Growing Number of Smart City Projects

Increase in Semiconductor and Embedded Systems

Challenges

Lack of Robust Feedback Loops and Continuous Management

Fragmented Technology Ecosystems

Case Study Analysis

E-Commerce Platform Modernization for Leading Athleisure Brand

How Snack Empire Stays Vibrant

High-Performance Data Architecture for Global Operations

Soc Physical Design Implementation in Tsmc 5Nm for American Fabless Semiconductor Firm

Silicon & Platform Engineering for V2X Soc of Key Automotive Semiconductor Solutions Supplier

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Embedded Systems

Iot Engineering

Cloud-Native Product Engineering

Complementary Technologies

Ai/Ml Integration

G & Edge Integration

Adjacent Technologies

Digital Twins

Robotics Engineering

Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

Regulations, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

General Data Protection Regulation

Sec Rule 17A-4

Iso/Iec 27001

System and Organization Controls 2 Type Ii

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Freedom of Information Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Business Model Analysis

Time and Material (T&M) Model

Fixed Price Model

Dedicated Team/Offshore Development Center (Odc)

Outcome-Based Model

Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Product Engineering Services Market

Genai-Powered Operations Ensure Seamless Service for Millions of Subscribers

Capgemini

Epam Systems

Company Profiles

Accenture

Capgemini

TCS

Cognizant

Hcl Technologies

IBM

Wipro

Alten Group

Ltimindtree

AVL

Happiest Minds

Nest Digital

Tvs Next

Mphasis

Nous Infosystems

Epam Systems

Tech Mahindra

Trigent Software

Segula Technologies

Sysvine Technologies

Aspire Systems

Brillio

Cybage

Globallogic

Globant

Harman

Innominds

Persistent Systems

Sonata Software

UST

To the New

Infosys

Daffodil Software

Blue Copper Technologies

Synergytop

Thought&Function

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9xy77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment