Product Engineering Services Industry Report 2025 | Market to Reach $1.8 Trillion by 2030, Driven by Growing Number of Smart Cities and Increase in Semiconductor and Embedded Systems

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Engineering Services Market by Service Type (Product Design & Prototyping, Product Development, Process Engineering, Product Sustenance & Support Services, Product Modernization & Integration, Reverse Engineering ) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The product engineering services market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from USD 1.29 trillion in 2025 to USD 1.80 trillion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8%
The report would provide market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall product engineering services market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The key market drivers include the rapid growth of the automotive sector, which boosts demand for advanced product development and engineering capabilities.
Another major driver is the increasing need to accelerate time-to-market, as companies seek to stay competitive in fast-paced industries by launching products more quickly. Additionally, there is a growing focus on product design to enhance customer experience, pushing organizations to invest in high-quality engineering services. In contrast, toolchain bloat and DevOps sprawl are the market's major restraints. These challenges reduce team efficiency by creating complex, overlapping workflows and increasing the time and effort required for integration and maintenance.
Small & medium enterprises are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Small & medium enterprises are set to drive the fastest market growth, propelled by their focus on speed, innovation, and cost-efficiency. In March 2025, American Express reported that SMEs adopting artificial intelligence are 38 percent more likely to invest in technology upgrades and new product launches. A June 2024 Zoho survey found that 81 percent of MSMEs in India allocate up to half their tech budgets to cloud solutions, reflecting a global shift toward cloud engineering and IoT-based development.
This creates a strong demand for embedded systems, rapid prototyping, and AI-integrated firmware services. By partnering with engineering service providers, SMEs gain access to specialized skills, reduce development cycles, and scale efficiently without heavy internal investment. As competition intensifies, outsourcing complex engineering tasks allows SMEs to stay agile and innovative. This opens lucrative opportunities for service providers to deliver modular, cloud-ready engineering solutions to a rapidly growing market segment.
Industrial manufacturing is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period
The industrial manufacturing sector is gaining sustained investment in digital transformation, automation, and next-generation product development. In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced a USD 55 billion investment strategy to advance its pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing capabilities through digitalization, smart factory initiatives, and automation.
Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company committed USD 100 billion to expand its US-based fabrication and engineering operations to boost domestic chip production capacity, accelerate time-to-market for advanced semiconductors, and enhance supply chain resilience. At CES 2025, Siemens unveiled advanced digital twin and industrial artificial intelligence technologies to improve production efficiency.
These developments increase demand for embedded systems, system integration, and simulation-led engineering services. As manufacturers modernize legacy systems and scale operations, they rely on engineering partners for faster innovation, technical expertise, and operational agility. This growth presents strong opportunities for service providers to support industrial clients in reducing time-to-market, improving product reliability, and long-term competitiveness.
North America holds the largest market share, while Asia Pacific records the fastest growth
North America leads the product engineering services market, supported by its premier engineering infrastructure, innovation ecosystems, and significant investments in advanced product development. In June 2025, BASF opened a new Good Manufacturing Practice Solution Center in Michigan to enhance product development in biopharma, demonstrating how engineering services integrate manufacturing with lab-level design capabilities.
Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, driven by digital innovation, rising smart product demand, government-backed support for local engineering ecosystems, manufacturing hubs, and talent development across emerging economies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|322
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1297.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1800.45 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Demand for Accelerated Ttm
- Need for Continuous Innovation and Iteration
- Automotive Sector Growth
- Requirements for Legacy Application Modernization
Restraints
- Toolchain Bloat and Devops Sprawl Reducing Team Efficiency
Opportunities
- Growing Number of Smart City Projects
- Increase in Semiconductor and Embedded Systems
Challenges
- Lack of Robust Feedback Loops and Continuous Management
- Fragmented Technology Ecosystems
Case Study Analysis
- E-Commerce Platform Modernization for Leading Athleisure Brand
- How Snack Empire Stays Vibrant
- High-Performance Data Architecture for Global Operations
- Soc Physical Design Implementation in Tsmc 5Nm for American Fabless Semiconductor Firm
- Silicon & Platform Engineering for V2X Soc of Key Automotive Semiconductor Solutions Supplier
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Embedded Systems
- Iot Engineering
- Cloud-Native Product Engineering
Complementary Technologies
- Ai/Ml Integration
- G & Edge Integration
Adjacent Technologies
- Digital Twins
- Robotics Engineering
Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
- Regulations, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards
- General Data Protection Regulation
- Sec Rule 17A-4
- Iso/Iec 27001
- System and Organization Controls 2 Type Ii
- Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
- Freedom of Information Act
- Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
Business Model Analysis
- Time and Material (T&M) Model
- Fixed Price Model
- Dedicated Team/Offshore Development Center (Odc)
- Outcome-Based Model
Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Product Engineering Services Market
- Genai-Powered Operations Ensure Seamless Service for Millions of Subscribers
- Capgemini
- Epam Systems
Company Profiles
- Accenture
- Capgemini
- TCS
- Cognizant
- Hcl Technologies
- IBM
- Wipro
- Alten Group
- Ltimindtree
- AVL
- Happiest Minds
- Nest Digital
- Tvs Next
- Mphasis
- Nous Infosystems
- Epam Systems
- Tech Mahindra
- Trigent Software
- Segula Technologies
- Sysvine Technologies
- Aspire Systems
- Brillio
- Cybage
- Globallogic
- Globant
- Harman
- Innominds
- Persistent Systems
- Sonata Software
- UST
- To the New
- Infosys
- Daffodil Software
- Blue Copper Technologies
- Synergytop
- Thought&Function
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9xy77
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment