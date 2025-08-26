Vision 2030: India's Path to Economic Growth Unveiled

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vision 2030: India's Growth Frontiers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As we look ahead to the year 2030, the contours of India's journey are both exciting and complex. As of early 2025, India's GDP stood at USD 4.1 trillion, placing it firmly among the world's top five economies. However, this is just the beginning of a compelling narrative set to unfold over the next six years. India is on track to become a $7.1 trillion economy by 2030, fueled by digitalisation, urbanisation, economic formalisation, and a rapidly evolving consumer market.

These findings are part of this latest research report, Vision 2030: India's Growth Frontiers, which provides a deep dive into the forces shaping the country's economic trajectory. The study combines rigorous secondary research with insights from in-depth interviews with two dozen industry leaders, policymakers, and academics. Their perspectives, backed by empirical analysis, offer strategic guidance for organisations looking to capitalise on India's transformation.

For a closer look at the key themes explored in this study, the following pages outline the report's table of contents and highlight why India's growth story should matter to businesses and investors - especially those seeking to engage with one of the world's most dynamic economies.

Key Takeaways You Can't Afford to Miss

India's Economic Outlook 2030 - A roadmap to a $7.1 trillion economy and what it means for businesses and investors.

- A roadmap to a $7.1 trillion economy and what it means for businesses and investors. The Next Big Sectors - Manufacturing, services, digital economy, sustainability, and infrastructure - where the biggest opportunities lie.

- Manufacturing, services, digital economy, sustainability, and infrastructure - where the biggest opportunities lie. Consumer & Workforce Evolution - The rise of millennial and Gen Z consumers, shifting spending patterns, and the talent driving growth.

- The rise of millennial and Gen Z consumers, shifting spending patterns, and the talent driving growth. Digital & Financial Transformation - How UPI, India Stack, and financial inclusion are reshaping commerce, payments, and credit.

- How UPI, India Stack, and financial inclusion are reshaping commerce, payments, and credit. Policy & Global Trade - What India's evolving geopolitical and trade strategy means for foreign businesses and investors.

Why This Report?

This report helps business leaders, investors, and policymakers stay ahead of the curve with:

Exclusive insights from industry leaders & policymakers - real-world perspectives you won't find elsewhere.

Sector-wise opportunities - from e-commerce and fintech to infrastructure and renewables, where should you invest?

Policy & geopolitical analysis - how India's evolving trade and foreign policy impact global businesses.

Data-backed projections - a clear roadmap for navigating India's economic shifts.

Whether you're looking to expand, invest, or strategise for the future, this report delivers the intelligence you need to make informed decisions

Key Topics Covered:

A Tapestry of Transformation

An Economy in Transition

Consumer Markets: Powering Growth

Reaping the Demographic Dividend

A Rapidly Formalising Economy

India's Changing Economic Fabric

Households: Embracing Financial Markets

Industry: Diversifying Sources of Capital

Infrastructure as a Catalyst

A New Paradigm in Politics

Shifting Geopolitics

Reconciling India's Many Divides

Miles to Go

