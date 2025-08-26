Military Antenna Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Investments in Military Sector Drives Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Antenna Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military antenna market has exhibited robust growth in recent years, with its market size projected to expand from $3.62 billion in 2024 to $3.92 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as enhanced security measures, advanced materials, satellite communication integration, and electronic warfare adaptation.

Looking forward, the market size is expected to reach $5.34 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 8.1%. The anticipated growth is driven by the rise in unmanned systems, cognitive radio technology focus, directed energy weapon development, and increasing demand for satellite communication and enhanced cybersecurity.

Despite a modest 0.3% reduction in growth projections due to tariffs impacting phased-array elements from Taiwan and South Korea, overall growth remains strong. This reflects wider trade tensions and restrictions that pose broader economic challenges.

Investment in the military sector is a significant growth driver, as substantial funds are allocated towards research, production, and collaboration with defense organizations. Examples include a $176 million contract between the US Air Force and BAE Systems for software-defined radios, enhancing tactical communication and information warfare capabilities.

Military satellite deployment further fuels market expansion, enhancing communication and intelligence functions. For instance, recent launches by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation aim to bolster satellite capabilities.

Product innovation remains a key trend, with companies like PPM Systems introducing cutting-edge antennas for enhanced performance, such as the ARA-252-201, designed for multiband communication with features like dual-port omnidirectionality and high bandwidth support. Additionally, major companies are focusing on product launches to boost revenues. Notably, Kymeta Corporation's Osprey u8 HGL antenna, unveiled in October 2023, offers cutting-edge flat-panel design, multi-orbit capabilities, and robust mobile communications.

Strategically, acquisitions like HEICO Corporation's purchase of Sensor Systems Inc. underline efforts to expand market presence and meet the growing demands of military UAV applications.

North America currently leads the market, while Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Key countries covered in the market analysis include the USA, UK, China, and India, among others. The military antenna market encompasses sales of radar, wideband, microwave, and tactical antennas, encompassing both goods and related services. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis and insights into current market dynamics, providing a valuable resource for industries operating in this sector.

In summary, the military antenna market's growth prospects remain resilient despite global trade challenges, driven by technological advancements and strategic investments in defense communications systems.

Scope

By Type: Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, and other antennas.

Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, and other antennas. By Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground.

Airborne, Marine, Ground. By Frequency: High to Extremely High Frequency categories.

High to Extremely High Frequency categories. By Application: Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry.

Companies Featured

Alaris Holdings Group

Amphenol Corporation

Antcom Corporation

Antenna Products Corporation

Cobham Limited

Comrod Communication Group

Eylex Pty. Ltd.

Hascall Engineering & Manufacturing Co.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MTI Group

Raytheon Company

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Terma A/S

Thales Group

Aselsan A.S.

Viasat Inc.

Norsat International Inc.

AvL Technologies

ND SatCom GmbH

Mobile Mark Inc.

Southwest Antennas

Gilat Satellite Networks

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Elta Systems Ltd.

Moog Inc.

