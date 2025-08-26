Small Boats Industry Forecast: Trends and Analysis (2025-2034) Featuring Beneteau, Marine Products Corp., Brunswick Corp., Yamaha Motor Co., MasterCraft Boat Co. and More

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Small Boats Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report - Forecast Trends and Outlook (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global small boats market reached a value of more than USD 31.23 billion in 2024. The industry is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 10.80% in the forecast period of 2025-2034 to reach a value of over USD 87.09 billion by 2034.



Due to the robust growth of the marine infrastructure in Europe, the region is anticipated to be one of the leading regions for small boat market during the forecast period. The growing popularity of recreational fishing is expected to help boost the regional market growth. The proliferation of the travel and tourism industry in European countries has led to higher production and distribution of motorboats, water sports equipment and services. Further, the supportive government policies are positively influencing the demand for recreational water activities across the region, thereby boosting the market growth.

In addition, the public authorities are launching various projects to promote recreational boating and spread awareness related to water sports activities. Meanwhile, the North America market is expected to be driven by the United States and Canadian governments' increased spending on small boats for defence and maritime surveillance operations. The market in the Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow rapidly due to the rapidly developing marine tourist industry in the region.



Small Boats: Market Segmentation



Small boats are defined as vessels that are used as a mode of transportation and for recreational purposes. The boats are different from ships in terms of various factors such as size, construction and design, operational areas, cargo capacities, and navigation technology, among others. In terms of operational areas, boats are operable in smaller or restricted water areas, including ferrying and towing vessels, sail vessels, paddle vessels, and others.



By product type, the market is divided into:

Powered Boat

Sail Boat

Personal Watercraft

Others

The significant applications in the market are:

Pleasure

Fishing

Defence

Others

The various materials in the market are:

Fibreglass

Metal

Wood

Inflatable

Others

The regional markets for the small boats can be divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Healthy Growth in Fishing Activities and Pleasure Riding Augmenting the Market Growth



Within countries with long coasts, fishing and aquaculture are essential primary sector activities. Small boats are necessary pieces of equipment for fishing villages to maintain their livelihoods. Fishing activities have accelerated in recent years as demand for fish-derived products, such as fish oil, has risen significantly around the world. Therefore, over the next decade, the expansion of fishing and fisheries is expected to hasten the adoption of small-size boats among fish farmers and fishing companies.



Small boating is expected to become even more popular as autonomous maritime technology advances, consequently aiding the market growth. The existence of a large number of producers in this well-integrated and fragmented industry assures a consistent supply of small boats to meet the global demand. The expansion of the market for boat manufacturers has been aided by the increase in online boat sales. Online boat sales also reduce dealership costs and make the bulk of these boats more affordable. All these factors are expected to result in an increase in demand for small boats, thereby boosting the market growth.



Key Industry Players in the Global Small Boats Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global small boats market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

Beneteau S.A.

Marine Products Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

MasterCraft Boat Company, Inc.

Sunseeker International

Malibu Inc.

Ferretti S.p.A.

Crestliner Inc.

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

Others

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.

