Military Personal Protective Equipment Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Rising Military Expenditure, Terrorism Threats, and Modernization Trends Fueling Expansion

The military personal protective equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $19.54 billion in 2024 to $21.13 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to geopolitical conflicts, growing military modernization programs, threat perception, global military expenditure, legacy equipment obsolescence.



The military personal protective equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging threats, global political landscape, increased focus on soldier well-being, cybersecurity concerns, environmental considerations. Major trends in the forecast period include sustainability and eco-friendly solutions, global geopolitical influences, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) protection, innovations in ballistic protection, customization and modularity, smart technology integration.



The forecast of 8.2% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.3% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through increased costs of ballistic fibers and advanced ceramic inserts primarily imported from Europe, which may challenge supply consistency for body armor and protective gear. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The anticipated increase in military expenditure is poised to drive the growth of the military personal protective equipment market. Military expenditure encompasses spending on weapons, weapons systems, operations, maintenance, personnel, and other specific military equipment. Government investments in the military sector are expected to support various aspects, including the development of military personal protective equipment.



The increasing threat of terrorism is expected to drive the growth of the military personal protective equipment (PPE) market. Terrorism, characterized by violent acts aimed at achieving political, ideological, or religious objectives through fear and coercion, has heightened global security concerns. This growing threat fuels the demand for advanced military PPE to protect soldiers from evolving dangers in modern warfare, leading to innovations in protective gear technology.



The trend of developing innovative military protective equipment is gaining traction in the military personal protective equipment market. Major players and research organizations are conducting research and development activities to create cutting-edge military protective equipment. These innovations allow key players to gain a competitive edge in the market. In July 2022, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), an Australia-based government organization, announced an $8.65 million investment to develop advanced respiratory protective equipment for the Australian Defense Force (ADF). The technology involves the use of metal-organic material to offer enhanced protection against radiological and nuclear contaminants through a single respiratory unit. This initiative aims to bolster defense capability by safeguarding military personnel from biological, chemical, and radiological threats on the battlefield.



Military personal protective equipment (PPE) consists of clothing designed to minimize exposure to risks that could lead to significant workplace diseases and injuries. In military applications, it is employed to safeguard military personnel from illnesses arising in challenging living conditions or injuries sustained during combat.



The primary types of military personal protective equipment include body armor, tactical vests, eye protection, combat helmets, life safety jackets, pelvic protection, respiratory protection, and others. Body armor serves as protective clothing designed to absorb or deflect physical attacks that could otherwise cause harm. These protective gear solutions are utilized for a range of purposes, including detection, fall protection, head and face protection, hearing protection, apparel, communications, eyewear, respiratory protection, and welding safety. Applications span across various branches such as the army, air force, navy, and others.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.



Major companies in the military personal protective equipment market are actively developing innovative products such as aramid fiber for body armor to expand their customer base, increase sales, and drive revenue growth. Aramid fiber, known for its high strength, heat resistance, and durability, is a synthetic fiber utilized in crafting body armor. In April 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc., a US-based chemical company, introduced Kevlar EXO aramid fiber. This fiber stands out for its exceptional combination of protection, lightness, and flexibility. Kevlar EXO, used in body armor, allows military and law enforcement officers to achieve unprecedented levels of ballistic protection while maintaining optimal mobility and comfort. Its unique pliability enables seamless contouring to body lines, providing a more inclusive and ergonomic solution without compromising on maximum protection.



In April 2024, Ansell Limited, an Australian manufacturer of gloves and other personal protective equipment (PPE), acquired Kimberly-Clark's Personal Protective Equipment (KCPPE) business for $640 million. This acquisition strengthens Ansell's position as a global leader in personal protection by expanding its product range and enhancing its service capabilities. The deal allows Ansell to broaden its offerings in the PPE market, helping the company better address customer needs across various sectors. Kimberly-Clark's PPE division, based in the U.S., produces and markets a variety of protective products, including gloves, apparel, and safety eyewear.



Major companies operating in the military personal protective equipment market include 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Armor Express LLC, Avon Rubber plc, BAE Systems Inc., Ballistic Body Armor Pty. Ltd., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc., Gentex Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., MKU Limited, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Revision Military Inc., Teijin Limited, Australian Defense Apparel Pty Ltd., Authorities Gear LLC, Fortis Clothing Ltd., KDH Defense Systems Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, SEYNTEX NV, Sioen Industries NV, TOP-SKIN S.r.l., W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.



North America was the largest region in the military personal protective equipment market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the military personal protective equipment market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the military personal protective equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the military personal protective equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Product: Body Armor; Tactical Vest; Eye Protection; Combat Helmet; Life Safety Jacket; Pelvic Protection; Respiratory Protection; Other Products

Usage: Detection Solutions; Fall Protection; Head And Face Protection; Hearing Protection; Protective Apparel; Protective Communications; Protective Eyewear; Respiratory Protection; Welding Safety

Application: Army; Air Force; Navy; Other Applications

Subsegments:

Body Armor: Soft Armor; Hard Armor; Plate Carriers; Tactical Vest

Tactical Vest: Modular Tactical Vests; Load-Bearing Vests

Eye Protection: Ballistic Goggles; Shooting Glasses; Face Shields

Combat Helmet: Ballistic Helmets; Modular Helmets

Life Safety Jacket: Personal Flotation Devices; Tactical Life Vests

Pelvic Protection: Groin Guards; Protective Shorts

Respiratory Protection: Gas Masks; Respirators

Other Products: Hearing Protection; Neck Protection; Anti-Riot Gear

Companies Featured

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Armor Express LLC

Avon Rubber plc

BAE Systems Inc.

Ballistic Body Armor Pty. Ltd.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

MKU Limited

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Revision Military Inc.

Teijin Limited

Australian Defense Apparel Pty Ltd.

Authorities Gear LLC

Fortis Clothing Ltd.

KDH Defense Systems Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

SEYNTEX NV

Sioen Industries NV

TOP-SKIN S.r.l.

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

