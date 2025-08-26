Off Grid Energy Storage Systems Market Report 2025: Innovative Solutions Drive the Industry Forward at 13.4% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off Grid Energy Storage Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The off grid energy storage systems market has experienced significant growth and is projected to expand from $9.83 billion in 2024 to an estimated $18.31 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 13.4%. This robust growth is driven by several key factors, including increased renewable energy adoption, demand for utility-scale systems, commercial and industrial applications, and a shift towards renewable energy sources.

Investment in battery energy storage system (BESS) innovation, the necessity for backup power, the rise of microgrid adoption, and the increasing demand for reliable energy in remote areas are crucial contributors to market expansion. Technological advancements, such as improvements in li-ion battery technology and hardware innovations, are expected to further propel the market.

Despite a slight 0.4% reduction in growth estimates, attributed to tariffs affecting trade, the off-grid energy storage systems market remains promising. Tariffs on equipment like lithium-ion battery packs could increase costs, impacting standalone energy storage systems essential for off-grid applications. This impact is compounded by reciprocal tariffs and global trade tensions.

Renewable energy's growing adoption, fueled by social, corporate, and public health motivations alongside climate change mitigation, significantly boosts this market. Off-grid systems enhance the reliability of renewable energy by storing excess energy for use when resources are scarce. According to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy, solar energy generation is expected to rise by 75% by 2025, further driving market growth.

Major players in the off-grid energy storage market, like BLUETTI Inc., are focusing on developing eco-friendly backup power solutions. Their products provide a sustainable, zero-emission alternative, highlighting the market's potential in promoting energy independence and sustainability.

In strategic corporate developments, Japan Industrial Partners Inc.'s acquisition of Toshiba Corporation for $13.5 billion exemplifies the growing interest in expanding expertise in this burgeoning market. Such acquisitions are crucial for portfolio enhancement and driving innovations in off-grid energy storage solutions.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Lithium-Ion Battery; Lead-Acid Battery; Other Types

By Technology: Pumped Hydro Storage; Battery Energy Storage; Compressed Air Energy Storage; Flywheel Energy Storage

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Utility; Defense And Military

Subsegments:

By Lithium-Ion Battery: Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4); Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2); Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4); Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

By Lead-Acid Battery: Flooded Lead-Acid Battery; Sealed Lead-Acid Battery (SLA); Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM); Gel Lead-Acid Battery

By Other Types: Nickel-Cadmium (NiCd) Battery; Flow Battery; Sodium-Sulfur (NaS) Battery

Key Companies Profiled: Tesla Inc., BYD Company Ltd., Amperex Technology Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Time Series: Covers five years of historical data and forecasts for the next ten years.

Data: Includes market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Historic and forecast data, market share comparisons.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis are sourced with endnotes.



