Membrane Separation Technology Market Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025-2033 - Water Treatment Demand Sparks Membrane Tech Growth

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global membrane separation technology market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected growth from USD 30.90 billion in 2024 to USD 89.87 billion by 2033, achieving a 12.7% CAGR between 2025 and 2033. This growth is driven by surging demand for water treatment solutions and industrial gas separation, alongside increasingly rigorous environmental regulations.
Technological progress in membrane materials, coupled with a shift towards energy-efficient separation processes, is fueling innovation and market growth across critical sectors. The increasing adoption of membrane separation technology within the dairy processing and beverage sectors further contributes to market expansion.
With heightened demand for efficient filtration methods, membrane technology enhances product quality, prolongs shelf life, and ensures reduced energy consumption. Applications such as protein, fat, and water separation in dairy and beverage production are key growth accelerators over the projected period.
Report Segmentation
This report predicts revenue growth at various levels and analyzes the latest industry trends by segments from 2021 to 2033. The comprehensive study segments the global market by technology, application, and region.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Microfiltration
- Ultrafiltration
- Nanofiltration
- Reverse Osmosis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Industry Processing
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Companies Featured
- SUEZ
- Merck KGaA
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Pentair plc
- Hydranautics
- AXEON Water Technologies
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Hyflux Ltd.
- Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- HUBER SE
- Pall Corporation
- 3M Company
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
Why should you buy this report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: In-depth insights into global market dynamics.
- Competitive Landscape: Insights into the presence of key players globally.
- Future Trends: Understanding of pivotal trends and their influence on the global market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights to identify new revenue streams and inform strategic decisions.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence for effective decision-making
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
- Analysis of growth opportunities and trends
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts
- Competitive strategy and market share analysis
- Coverage of product innovation to stay ahead
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$30.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$89.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8nvo6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment