Assured Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Rising Security Demand, Infrastructure Upgrades, and Modernization Programs Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assured Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The assured positioning, navigation, and timing (pnt) market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.35 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing in global demand for automotive products, high adoption of UAV and autonomous vehicles, growing use of PNT for commercial applications, growing demand in military applications, increasing demand for precise navigation solutions in civilian applications.



The assured positioning, navigation, and timing (pnt) market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for security products, demand for improved infrastructure, growing adoption of integrated defense electronics technologies, rising need for modernization programs, rising use of advanced technologies to improve security. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of multiple technologies, 5G integration, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications, resilience and anti-spoofing technologies, blockchain integration for secure positioning.



The forecast of 29% growth over the next five years reflects a modest reduction of 0.4% from the previous estimate for this market. This reduction is primarily due to the impact of tariffs between the US and other countries. This is likely to directly affect the US through supply chain disruptions for atomic clock modules, sourced from key regions such as Switzerland and Japan, which could lead to delays in GPS-independent navigation systems.The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.



The high adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the assured PNT market. Autonomous vehicles, referred to as self-driving or driverless vehicles, are vehicles equipped with advanced technologies that enable them to navigate, operate, and make decisions without direct human intervention. APNT systems provide precise positioning and navigation information, allowing UAVs to navigate accurately and safely, especially in complex or GPS-denied environments.



Major companies in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) market are focusing on developing innovations, such as high-precision timing solutions that provide accuracy of less than 5 nanoseconds. High-precision timing involves technologies and methods that ensure highly accurate, synchronized time across different systems and devices, often down to the nanosecond or even picosecond level.



Assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) refers to technologies and systems that ensure reliable and accurate positioning, navigation, and timing information, especially in challenging environments where traditional global positioning system (GPS) signals may be unreliable or unavailable. These solutions enhance the resilience and security of critical operations in fields such as defense, transportation, and infrastructure.



The main components of assured positioning, navigation, and timing are atomic clocks, antennas, transponders, sensors, power amplifiers, receivers, and others. Atomic clocks refer to highly accurate timekeeping devices that use the vibrations of atoms as a standard to measure time. It can be used in air, land, and naval platforms by defense and homeland security end users.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.



The main components of assured positioning, navigation, and timing are atomic clocks, antennas, transponders, sensors, power amplifiers, receivers, and others. Atomic clocks refer to highly accurate timekeeping devices that use the vibrations of atoms as a standard to measure time. It can be used in air, land, and naval platforms by defense and homeland security end users.



North America was the largest region in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and timing (PNT) market in 2024. The regions covered in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and timing (PNT) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the Assured Positioning, Navigation, and timing (PNT) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Atomic Clocks; Antennas; Transponders; Sensors; Power Amplifiers; Receivers; Other Components

Platform: Air; Land; Naval

End User: Defense; Homeland Security

Subsegments:

Atomic Clocks: Cesium Clocks; Rubidium Clocks; Hydrogen Masers

Antennas: GNSS Antennas; Multi-Frequency Antennas; Low-Noise Amplifier Antennas

Transponders: GNSS Transponders; Communication Transponders

Sensors: Inertial Measurement Units (Imus); Gyroscopes; Accelerometers

Power Amplifiers: Solid-State Power Amplifiers; Microwave Power Amplifiers

Receivers: GNSS Receivers; Multi-Constellation Receivers

Other Components: Signal Processors; Frequency Standards; Time Distribution Systems

Companies Featured

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Collins Aerospace

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

RTX Corporation

Leidos

Leica Geosystems AG

Hexagon AB

IAI Groups

Garmin Ltd.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Topcon Positioning Systems

Advanced Navigation

Aevex Aerospace

Bliley Technologies Inc.

Spirent Communications

KVH Industries, Inc.

Swift Navigation

Septentrio N.V.

SBG Systems

Tallysman Wireless Inc.

Tersus GNSS Inc.

Hemisphere GNSS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a224i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.