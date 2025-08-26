Explosive Detection Technology Global Market Report 2025-2029 and 2034 | Asia-Pacific Leads Explosive Detection Market; Europe to Follow as Fastest Growing

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosive Detection Technology Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The explosive detection technology market has experienced robust growth in recent years and is projected to continue its expansion. Estimated to grow from $7.33 billion in 2024 to $7.76 billion in 2025, the market is set to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth is driven by heightened national security concerns, increased defense and homeland security budgets, rising investments in R&D, and the growing deployment of drones. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $9.78 billion.

This expansion is fueled by several factors, including the rising number of airports, substantial military investments, and increased government initiatives aimed at enhancing security systems amid a growing threat of explosive attacks. Key industry trends include technological advancements and the integration of artificial intelligence, sensor technology, robotics, and data analytics.

The forecast growth rate of 5.9% marks a slight decline from prior estimates due to tariff impacts, particularly in the US, affecting components like neutron generators and X-ray sensors. These tariffs influence the costs of airport and border security systems, echoing throughout the global economy.

The proliferation of global terrorism significantly impacts market growth. Terrorism's rise is attributed to political instability, extremism, inequality, and geopolitical conflicts. These conditions underscore the critical role of explosive detection technology in counter-terrorism efforts, as highlighted by the Global Terrorism Index's report on increased lethality in attacks. The index noted a 26% rise in fatalities per attack, stressing the urgent need for advanced detection systems.

In response, leading companies are innovating with portable trace detection systems, which detect minute traces of explosives in real time. For example, in April 2023, Pokhriyal, based in India, launched NanoSniffer, a microsensor-based detector for diverse applications. Similarly, SoundThinking's acquisition of SafePointe in August 2023 aims to bolster safety protocols by integrating AI-based detection technologies.

The market comprises a spectrum of technologies, from chemical analysis to radiation detection, used in airports, public spaces, and military operations. It includes bulk detection for large quantities of explosives and trace detection systems for minute amounts in transport safety and military defense.

The evolving global trade dynamics, with increasing tariffs and resulting disputes, particularly in the aerospace and defense sector, are reshaping the market landscape. This situation has led industry players to stockpile materials, seek import waivers, and diversify supply chains.

In-depth market research reports provide insights into industry size, regional shares, and competitor analysis, offering a comprehensive understanding of the explosive detection technology sector. Major players in this field include General Electric Company, Safran SA, and L3Harris Technologies Inc., among others. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, with Europe pegged as the fastest-growing region in upcoming years.

Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, with key countries like the USA, China, and India being primary markets. Services in this market include system installation, maintenance, consulting, and emergency response planning, with revenues reflecting factory gate values from the sale of related goods and services.

