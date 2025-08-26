U.S. Healthcare Staffing & Scheduling Software Market Report 2025-2033 - AI-Driven Scheduling and Nursing Shortages Drive the Industry

Key market opportunities include leveraging AI-driven scheduling for operational efficiency, addressing the nursing shortage, and enhancing integration with health IT systems

The "U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market, valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024, is on track to expand to USD 3.12 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.86% from 2025 to 2033. The market's growth trajectory is being significantly influenced by the rising demand for operational efficiency and cost management, alongside the rise of predictive and AI-driven scheduling. The integration with core health IT systems and a focus on compliance and credentialing further boost market potential.

A critical factor in this market's growth is the ongoing nursing shortage in the U.S., driven by an aging population, increased patient volumes, and clinician burnout. Healthcare providers are under added pressure to optimize staffing to maintain care quality and compliance. This necessity has propelled the adoption of software solutions that enhance scheduling accuracy and compliance with labor laws, while minimizing labor costs and preventing nurse fatigue.

Innovative solutions continue to emerge, offering automated shift assignment and self-scheduling functionalities that streamline workforce deployment. For instance, in April 2022, BookJane collaborated with the Ohio Healthcare Association, aiming to address staffing shortages. Similarly, Connecteam launched a workforce management app in March 2023, enhancing operations for deskless employees with tools for time management, scheduling, and more.

The market is also seeing a shift towards AI-enabled platforms that predict staffing needs through historical trends and census data. Companies such as Medecipher and Oracle HCM excel in predictive analytics, improving planning accuracy and minimizing staffing gaps, which are crucial for cost management and safety in healthcare settings.

Integration with existing hospital systems-such as EHRs, HRIS, and payroll tools-is becoming a decisive factor in purchasing these software solutions. Vendors like Oracle and Symplr distinguish themselves by providing robust integration capabilities that ensure real-time data exchange across platforms, supporting informed workforce decisions based on current clinical and administrative data.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue projections at national levels and a detailed analysis of the latest industry trends in sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, segmented by deployment mode, application, and end use.

Deployment Mode Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Web-Based
  • Cloud-Based
  • On-Premises
  • Mobile Installed

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Time and Attendance
  • HR and Payroll
  • Scheduling
  • Talent Management
  • Reporting & Analytics
  • Others

End Use Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Home Care Settings

Companies Featured

  • UKG
  • BookJane
  • AMN Healthcare
  • Oracle
  • Aya Healthcare
  • ShiftMed
  • QGenda, LLC
  • RLDatix
  • Bullhorn Inc.
  • SmartLinx
  • Infor
  • eSchedule
  • Sling
  • Connecteam
  • Amergis
  • Medecipher (a Snapcare company)

Why should you buy this report?

  • Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.
  • Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.
  • Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.
  • Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

This report addresses:

  • Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities and trend analyses
  • Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment
  • Competition strategy and market share analysis
  • Product innovation listing for staying ahead of the curve

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages80
Forecast Period2024-2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$1.14 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3.12 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate11.8%
Regions CoveredUnited States

