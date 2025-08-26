U.S. Healthcare Staffing & Scheduling Software Market Report 2025-2033 - AI-Driven Scheduling and Nursing Shortages Drive the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Healthcare Staffing and Scheduling Software Market Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. healthcare staffing and scheduling software market, valued at USD 1.14 billion in 2024, is on track to expand to USD 3.12 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.86% from 2025 to 2033. The market's growth trajectory is being significantly influenced by the rising demand for operational efficiency and cost management, alongside the rise of predictive and AI-driven scheduling. The integration with core health IT systems and a focus on compliance and credentialing further boost market potential.

A critical factor in this market's growth is the ongoing nursing shortage in the U.S., driven by an aging population, increased patient volumes, and clinician burnout. Healthcare providers are under added pressure to optimize staffing to maintain care quality and compliance. This necessity has propelled the adoption of software solutions that enhance scheduling accuracy and compliance with labor laws, while minimizing labor costs and preventing nurse fatigue.

Innovative solutions continue to emerge, offering automated shift assignment and self-scheduling functionalities that streamline workforce deployment. For instance, in April 2022, BookJane collaborated with the Ohio Healthcare Association, aiming to address staffing shortages. Similarly, Connecteam launched a workforce management app in March 2023, enhancing operations for deskless employees with tools for time management, scheduling, and more.

The market is also seeing a shift towards AI-enabled platforms that predict staffing needs through historical trends and census data. Companies such as Medecipher and Oracle HCM excel in predictive analytics, improving planning accuracy and minimizing staffing gaps, which are crucial for cost management and safety in healthcare settings.

Integration with existing hospital systems-such as EHRs, HRIS, and payroll tools-is becoming a decisive factor in purchasing these software solutions. Vendors like Oracle and Symplr distinguish themselves by providing robust integration capabilities that ensure real-time data exchange across platforms, supporting informed workforce decisions based on current clinical and administrative data.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue projections at national levels and a detailed analysis of the latest industry trends in sub-segments from 2021 to 2033, segmented by deployment mode, application, and end use.

Deployment Mode Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Web-Based

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Mobile Installed

Application Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Time and Attendance

HR and Payroll

Scheduling

Talent Management

Reporting & Analytics

Others

End Use Outlook (USD Million, 2021-2033)

Healthcare Facilities

Home Care Settings

Companies Featured

UKG

BookJane

AMN Healthcare

Oracle

Aya Healthcare

ShiftMed

QGenda, LLC

RLDatix

Bullhorn Inc.

SmartLinx

Infor

eSchedule

Sling

Connecteam

Amergis

Medecipher (a Snapcare company)

