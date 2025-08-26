Africa and Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Worth USD 1.25 Billion by 2034 - Saudi Arabia Leads with Growing Commercial Vehicle Sales

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Africa and Middle East automotive actuators market is projected to grow significantly, with its market size reaching approximately USD 728.54 million in 2024. Further growth at a CAGR of 5.60% between 2025 and 2034 is expected to elevate the market value to USD 1.25 billion by 2034.

The automotive actuator plays an integral role in a vehicle's electronic control system. It contributes to various performance enhancements and convenience functions within vehicles, such as operating liftgates, controlling power seats, and optimizing airflow in climate control systems.

Several factors are driving market expansion, including the growing population, increased urbanization, and rising disposable income in the region. These factors have fueled the automotive sector's growth, subsequently supporting the automotive actuators market in Africa and the Middle East. Additionally, governmental regulations aimed at reducing fossil fuel dependence and minimizing environmental impact have encouraged the adoption of automotive actuators. These devices enhance engine efficiency and lower emissions by effectively managing fuel injection, turbochargers, and exhaust gas recirculation.

Advancements in technology, such as the integration of electromechanical and electronic systems, along with the development of drive-by-wire and advanced driver assistance systems, have further stimulated the demand for automotive actuators in the region.

Africa and Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation

The detailed market analysis outlined in the "Africa and Middle East Automotive Actuators Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" segments the market by product, motion, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

Market Breakup by Product: Includes brake actuators, seat actuators, HVAC actuators, headlamp actuators, grill shutter actuators, power windows, and others.

Market Breakup by Motion: Linear and rotatory.

Market Breakup by Application: Engine actuators, body control and exterior, interior actuators, and others.

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type: Passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Market Breakup by Sales Channel: OEM and aftermarket.

Market Breakup by Region: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, South Africa, and others.

Market Share Insights

Saudi Arabia is expected to hold a significant share of the Africa and Middle East automotive actuators market due to increasing commercial vehicle sales and support for commercial vehicle manufacturing. The country's adoption of diesel vehicles, which adhere to emission standards and have a lower environmental impact, along with rising road freight needs, further drive the demand for automotive actuators.

Commercial vehicles, particularly semi-trailers and trucks, are anticipated to experience substantial growth. This is attributed to the increased construction and industrial activities propelling the need for efficient raw material transportation. Automotive actuators in these vehicles are crucial for engine management, gear shifting, and clutch actuation, promoting smooth and precise operations and spurring market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The market landscape is comprehensively analyzed using Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis. Key players in the market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH: Headquartered in Gerlingen, Germany, and established in 1886, Bosch manufactures auto parts, motor vehicle technologies, and more.

Continental AG: Known for vehicle electronics and components, this company was founded in 1871 and is based in Hanover, Germany.

Known for vehicle electronics and components, this company was founded in 1871 and is based in Hanover, Germany. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Founded in 1899 and headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany, HELLA produces various automotive parts and accessories.

Other notable players include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.P.A, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, SMC Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Nidec Corporation, among others.

