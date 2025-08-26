UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. to Participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 3-4, 2025

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will participate in the 2025 Gateway Conference, which will be held from September 3 to 4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Mr. Yimeng Shi, Chief Financial Officer of UCLOUDLINK, and Mr. Shichao Gao, Investor Relations Director, will represent the Company and interact with investors, analysts and industry professionals during one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

UCLOUDLINK invites interested parties to request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting by emailing conference@gateway-grp.com.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

For more information, please contact:

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

Daniel Gao

Tel: +852-2180-6111

E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com



Investor Relations:

Christensen Advisory

Christian Arnell, Managing Director

Tel: +852-2117-0861

E-mail: ucloudlink@christensencomms.com