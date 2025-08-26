Greywater Recycling Systems Market Report 2025: Urban Water Scarcity, Conservation Awareness, Government Incentives, and Rising Water Costs Drive 11.5% CAGR Through 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greywater Recycling Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The greywater recycling systems market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, expanding from $1.35 billion in 2024 to $2.32 billion in 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. This increase is largely driven by water conservation efforts, government incentives for sustainable practices, and the rising urban population's demand for eco-friendly building solutions.

Key trends propelling market growth include advancements in smart water monitoring systems, IoT integration, compact treatment units development, innovative membrane and filtration technologies, and automated recycling solutions. However, the sector faces challenges with the introduction of tariffs, particularly affecting components sourced from Germany and Israel, which may elevate unit costs and impact international trade.

Water scarcity remains a critical factor driving the adoption of greywater recycling systems. As climate change intensifies water shortages, these systems offer efficient reuse of wastewater for non-potable purposes such as irrigation and toilet flushing, crucial for sustainable urban and industrial water management. Reports from the United Nations highlighted that in 2022, over 2 billion people lacked access to safely managed drinking water, underscoring the urgent need for these systems.

Leading companies focus on smart technology integration to enhance urban water management. For instance, in May 2024, Nijhuis Saur Industries introduced a mobile greywater treatment unit, providing decentralized solutions for real estate and disaster relief applications. Additionally, Coerco's acquisition of Aquarius Wastewater Systems in May 2023 aims to bolster capabilities in both wastewater and greywater treatment solutions, solidifying its role in the residential and commercial sectors.

The market categorizes greywater recycling systems into diversion and treatment systems, using technologies such as filtration and membrane technologies across residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Both offline and online distribution channels support these systems, with key players in the market including Watts Water Technologies, Aqua2use, Newterra Inc., and Coerco.

North America led the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers key regions including Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, emphasizing their respective market growth trajectories.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Diversion Systems; Treatment Systems

By Technology: Filtration Technologies; Biological Treatment Technologies; Chemical Treatment Technologies; Membrane Technology

By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Agricultural

By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline

By End User: Households; Hotels; Educational Institutions; Industrial Facilities; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Diversion Systems: Gravity Fed; Pump Based; Manual; Automatic

By Treatment Systems: Physical Filtration; Biological; Chemical; Membrane Filtration; Ultraviolet Disinfection

Key Companies Profiled: Watts Water Technologies, Aqua2use, Newterra, Edie, Coerco

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Time Series: Covers five years historic data and provides a ten-year forecast.

Data: Includes ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita. Data segmentation includes country and regional historical and forecast data, and market share of competitors.

Sourcing and Referencing: All data and analysis are sourced using end notes.

Companies Featured in the Report

Watts Water Technologies Incorporated

Aqua2use

Newterra Inc.

Edie

Coerco

Stormsaver Limited

Greyter Water Systems

Kingspan Group Public Limited Company

Hydraloop Systems

D & D Ecotech Services

N. S. and Associates

ReWater Systems

Ecozi Limited

Aquacell

EcoGreensolutions

W&F Technologies B.V.

Ecovie Water Management

Cleantech Water

JalSevak Solutions

Water Environment & Reuse Foundation

