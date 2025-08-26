Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

  • A total of 1,824 hotels, or 204,784 hotel rooms, in operation as of June 30, 2025.
  • Net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 37.4% year-over-year to RMB2,469 million (US$345 million).
  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 39.8% year-over-year to RMB425 million (US$59 million).
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 30.2% year-over-year to RMB427 million (US$60 million).
  • EBITDA (non-GAAP)2 for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 45.1% year-over-year to RMB608 million (US$85 million).
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)3 for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 37.7% year-over-year to RMB610 million (US$85 million).

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (“Atour” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATAT), a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, there were 1,824 hotels with a total of 204,784 hotel rooms in operation across Atour’s hotel network, representing rapid increases of 29.2% and 26.7% year-over-year in terms of the number of hotels and hotel rooms, respectively. As of June 30, 2025, there were 816 manachised hotels under development in our pipeline.

The average daily room rate4 (“ADR”) was RMB433 for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB441 for the same period of 2024 and RMB418 for the previous quarter.

The occupancy rate4 was 76.4% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 78.4% for the same period of 2024 and 70.2% for the previous quarter.

_____________

1 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
2 EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization.
3 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.
4 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
“ADR” refers to the average daily room rate, which means room revenue divided by the number of rooms in use for a given period;
“Occupancy rate” refers to the number of rooms in use divided by the number of available rooms for a given period;
“RevPAR” refers to revenue per available room, which is calculated by total revenues during a period divided by the number of available rooms of our hotels during the same period.

The revenue per available room4 (“RevPAR”) was RMB343 for the second quarter of 2025, compared with RMB359 for the same period of 2024 and RMB304 for the previous quarter.

The GMV5 generated from our retail business was RMB1,144 million for the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 84.6% year-over-year.

Mr. Haijun Wang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Atour, said, “In the first half of 2025, amid a volatile and complex competitive landscape in the industry, we adhered to our business philosophy of ‘serving people’ and refocused on customers. By leveraging our differentiated experiential advantages, we achieved a strong performance across both our hotel and retail businesses. In our hotel business, we pursued high-quality, sustainable growth with a long-term mindset. By the end of the second quarter, the total number of hotels in operation reached 1,824 as we steadily advance toward our strategic goal of ‘2,000 Premier Hotels.’ Continuous upgrades to our hotel products and increasingly strong brand power have consolidated our differentiated competitive moat in targeted market segments. Our retail business maintained robust growth momentum, with GMV increasing by 84.6% year-over-year to RMB1,144 million. Atour Planet's expanding deep sleep product portfolio continues to drive consumer sleep experience innovation.”

“Looking ahead to the second half of the year, we will stay true to our founding aspirations and remain committed to the ‘Chinese Experience’ strategic direction. We will continue to strengthen our fundamentals and prioritize our customers’ perspective, delivering Atour’s warmth and attentiveness through refined service and high-quality products,” concluded Mr. Wang.

Second Quarter of 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

(RMB in thousands)            Q2 2024          Q2 2025
   
Revenues:   
Manachised hotels 1,026,9791,299,194
Leased hotels 180,333149,597
Retail 536,734964,849
Others 53,00154,909
Net revenues 1,797,0472,468,549
    

Net revenues. Our net revenues for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 37.4% to RMB2,469 million (US$345 million) from RMB1,797 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by growth in the manachised hotel and retail businesses.

  • Manachised hotels. Revenues from our manachised hotels for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 26.5% to RMB1,299 million (US$181 million) from RMB1,027 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by our ongoing hotel network expansion. The total number of our manachised hotels increased from 1,382 as of June 30, 2024 to 1,800 as of June 30, 2025.

____________

“GMV” refers to gross merchandise value, which is the total value of confirmed orders placed and paid for by our end customers with us or our franchisees, as the case may be, and sold as part of our retail business, where the ordered products have been dispatched, regardless of whether they are delivered or returned, calculated based on the prices of the ordered products net of any discounts offered to our end customers.

  • Leased hotels. Revenues from our leased hotels for the second quarter of 2025 decreased by 17.0% to RMB150 million (US$21 million) from RMB180 million for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization. The total number of our leased hotels decreased from 30 as of June 30, 2024 to 24 as of June 30, 2025.
  • Retail. Revenues from retail for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 79.8% to RMB965 million (US$135 million) from RMB537 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by growing recognition of our retail brands and effective product innovation and development as we successfully broadened our product offerings.
  • Others. Revenues from others for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 3.6% to RMB55 million (US$8 million) from RMB53 million for the same period of 2024.
             Q2 2024            Q2 2025
(RMB in thousands)  
Operating costs and expenses:  
Hotel operating costs(775,753)(893,231)
Retail costs(265,003)(450,542)
Other operating costs(9,918)(6,593)
Selling and marketing expenses(224,607)(392,847)
General and administrative expenses(91,488)(89,546)
Technology and development expenses(32,952)(42,574)
Total operating costs and expenses(1,399,721)(1,875,333)
     

Operating costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1,875 million (US$262 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB1,400 million, including RMB24 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024.

  • Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB893 million (US$125 million), compared with RMB776 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in variable costs, such as supply chain costs and hotel manager costs, associated with our ongoing hotel network expansion. Hotel operating costs accounted for 61.7% of manachised and leased hotels’ revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 64.3% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a lower proportion of leased hotels as a result of our product mix optimization.
  • Retail costs for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB451 million (US$63 million), compared with RMB265 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was associated with the rapid growth of our retail business. Retail costs accounted for 46.7% of retail revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 49.4% for the same period of 2024. The decrease was attributable to the increasing contribution from higher-margin products.
  • Other operating costs for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB7 million (US$1 million), compared with RMB10 million for the same period of 2024.
  • Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB393 million (US$55 million), compared with RMB225 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to our enhanced investment in brand recognition and the effective development of online channels, aligned with the growth of our retail business. Selling and marketing expenses accounted for 15.9% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 12.5% for the same period of 2024.
  • General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB90 million (US$13 million), including RMB2 million share-based compensation expenses, compared with RMB91 million, including RMB15 million share-based compensation expenses for the same period of 2024. Excluding the share-based compensation expenses, this increase was primarily due to an increase in labor costs. General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expenses, accounted for 3.6% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 4.2% for the same period of 2024.
  • Technology and development expenses for the second quarter of 2025 were RMB43 million (US$6 million), compared with RMB33 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to our increased investments in technology systems and infrastructure to support our expanding hotel network, retail business and improve customer experience. Technology and development expenses accounted for 1.7% of net revenues for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 1.8% for the same period of 2024.

Other operating income (expenses), net for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB3 million (US$0.4 million) income, compared with RMB6 million expense for the same period of 2024.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB596 million (US$83 million), compared with RMB391 million for the same period of 2024.

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB192 million (US$27 million), compared with RMB110 million for the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to higher income from operations as well as withholding tax arising from dividend distributions.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB425 million (US$59 million), representing an increase of 39.8% compared with RMB304 million for the same period of 2024.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB427 million (US$60 million), representing an increase of 30.2% compared with RMB328 million for the same period of 2024.

Basic and diluted income per share/American depositary share (ADS). For the second quarter of 2025, basic income per share was RMB1.02 (US$0.14), and diluted income per share was RMB1.01 (US$0.14). For the second quarter of 2025, basic income per ADS was RMB3.06 (US$0.42), and diluted income per ADS was RMB3.03 (US$0.42).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB608 million (US$85 million), representing an increase of 45.1% compared with RMB419 million for the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB610 million (US$85 million), representing an increase of 37.7% compared with RMB443 million for the same period of 2024.

Cash flows. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB767 million (US$107 million). Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB771 million (US$108 million). Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB411 million (US$57 million).

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB2.7 billion (US$379 million).

Debt financing. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had total outstanding borrowings of RMB67 million (US$9 million).

Outlook

For the full year of 2025, the Company currently expects total net revenues to increase by 30% compared with full-year 2024.

This outlook is based on current market conditions and the Company’s preliminary estimates, which are subject to changes.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (or 7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day). 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yaduo.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

For participants who wish to join the conference call via telephone, please pre-register using the link provided below. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.

Details for the conference call are as follows: 

Event Title: Atour Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0af2d276c50d47b6bd4b6ef4bb3530f2

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with U.S. Generally-Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission: adjusted net income, which is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses divided by the number of weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share - Diluted; EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization; adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results” set forth at the end of this release.

The Company believes that EBITDA is widely used by other companies in the hospitality industry and may be used by investors as a measure of the financial performance. Given the significant investments that the Company has made in leasehold improvements and other fixed assets of leased hotels, depreciation and amortization comprises a significant portion of the Company’s cost structure. The Company believes that EBITDA will provide investors with a useful tool for comparability between periods because it eliminates depreciation and amortization attributable to capital expenditures. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per ordinary share – Diluted, and adjusted EBITDA provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding share-based compensation expenses, as the investors can better understand the Company’s performance and compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used regularly by Company management in financial and operational decision-making. The accompanying tables provide more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

The use of these non-GAAP measures has certain limitations, as the excluded items have been and will be incurred, and are not reflected in the presentation of these non-GAAP measures. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of the results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the disclosure of the relevant items both in its reconciliations to the U.S. GAAP financial measures and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating the performance of the Company.

In addition, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures utilized by other companies, as these companies may not calculate these measures in the same manner as the Company does.

About Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATAT) is a leading hospitality and lifestyle company in China, with a distinct portfolio of lifestyle hotel brands. Atour is the leading upper midscale hotel chain in China and is the first Chinese hotel chain to develop scenario-based retail business. Atour is committed to bringing innovations to China’s hospitality industry and building new lifestyle brands around hotel offerings.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yaduo.com.

—Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
       
  As of As of
  December 31, June 30,
  2024 2025
  RMB RMB USD1
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents 3,618,451 2,715,596 379,083
Short-term investments 1,266,061 2,489,220 347,482
Accounts receivable 186,047 261,876 36,556
Prepayments and other current assets 331,632 404,600 56,480
Amounts due from related parties 146,120 155,031 21,641
Inventories 167,436 151,636 21,168
Total current assets 5,715,747 6,177,959 862,410
Non-current assets      
Restricted cash 1,179 1,179 165
Contract costs 119,408 130,766 18,254
Property and equipment, net 213,676 245,313 34,244
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,502,891 1,466,210 204,675
Intangible assets, net 6,373 5,598 781
Goodwill 17,446 17,446 2,437
Other assets 71,217 71,753 10,016
Deferred tax assets 230,877 239,302 33,405
Total non-current assets 2,163,067 2,177,567 303,977
Total assets 7,878,814 8,355,526 1,166,387
       
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Operating lease liabilities, current 291,002 290,872 40,604
Accounts payable 693,783 786,352 109,770
Deferred revenue, current 453,986 467,430 65,251
Salary and welfare payable 225,687 213,434 29,794
Accrued expenses and other payables 882,009 977,995 136,523
Income taxes payable 221,649 133,047 18,573
Short-term borrowings 60,000 65,000 9,074
Amounts due to related parties 2,101 1,798 251
Total current liabilities 2,830,217 2,935,928 409,840
Non-current liabilities      
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,379,811 1,340,079 187,068
Deferred revenue, non-current 475,331 516,244 72,065
Long-term borrowings, non-current portion 2,000 2,000 279
Other non-current liabilities 245,568 273,184 38,135
Total non-current liabilities 2,102,710 2,131,507 297,547
Total liabilities 4,932,927 5,067,435 707,387
       

___________

1 Translations of balances in the consolidated financial statements from RMB into US$ for the second quarter of 2025 and as of June 30, 2025 are solely for readers’ convenience and were calculated at the rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.1636, representing the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on June 30, 2025.

ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
       
  As of As of
  December 31, June 30,
  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1
Shareholders’ equity      
Class A ordinary shares 245  246  34 
Class B ordinary shares 56  56  8 
Additional paid in capital 1,608,017  1,724,734  240,764 
Retained earnings 1,346,526  1,595,272  222,691 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 1,386  (23,368) (3,262)
Totalequityattributable to shareholders of the Company 2,956,230  3,296,940  460,235 
Non-controlling interests (10,343) (8,849) (1,235)
Totalshareholders’ equity 2,945,887  3,288,091  459,000 
Commitments and contingencies -  -  - 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 7,878,814  8,355,526  1,166,387 
          


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(All amounts in thousands, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1
Revenues:            
Manachised hotels 1,026,979  1,299,194  181,360  1,863,090  2,331,377  325,448 
Leased hotels 180,333  149,597  20,883  348,382  278,160  38,830 
Retail 536,734  964,849  134,688  953,325  1,658,628  231,536 
Others 53,001  54,909  7,665  100,543  106,198  14,824 
Net revenues 1,797,047  2,468,549  344,596  3,265,340  4,374,363  610,638 
Operating costs and expenses:            
Hotel operating costs (775,753) (893,231) (124,690) (1,437,922) (1,629,376) (227,452)
Retail costs (265,003) (450,542) (62,893) (471,106) (787,968) (109,996)
Other operating costs (9,918) (6,593) (921) (19,744) (14,221) (1,986)
Selling and marketing expenses (224,607) (392,847) (54,839) (399,318) (675,744) (94,330)
General and administrative expenses (91,488) (89,546) (12,500) (168,143) (251,359) (35,088)
Technology and development expenses (32,952) (42,574) (5,943) (57,133) (81,955) (11,440)
Total operating costs and expenses (1,399,721) (1,875,333) (261,786) (2,553,366) (3,440,623) (480,292)
Other operating income (expenses), net (5,943) 2,966  414  4,066  17,723  2,474 
Income from operations 391,383  596,182  83,224  716,040  951,463  132,820 
Interest income 12,396  22,437  3,132  25,915  41,717  5,823 
Gain from short-term investments 10,945  8,674  1,211  20,537  18,525  2,586 
Interest expense (854) (781) (109) (1,527) (1,395) (195)
Other expenses, net (85) (9,791) (1,367) (551) (15,900) (2,220)
Income before income tax 413,785  616,721  86,091  760,414  994,410  138,814 
Income tax expense (109,879) (191,871) (26,784) (198,800) (325,982) (45,505)
Net income 303,906  424,850  59,307  561,614  668,428  93,309 
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 254  619  86  804  1,494  209 
Net income attributable to the Company 303,652  424,231  59,221  560,810  666,934  93,100 
             
Net income 303,906  424,850  59,307  561,614  668,428  93,309 
Other comprehensive (loss) income            
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 5,622  (15,399) (2,150) 13,131  (24,754) (3,456)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of nil income taxes 5,622  (15,399) (2,150) 13,131  (24,754) (3,456)
Total comprehensive income 309,528  409,451  57,157  574,745  643,674  89,853 
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 254  619  86  804  1,494  209 
Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 309,274  408,832  57,071  573,941  642,180  89,644 
Net income per ordinary share            
—Basic 0.73  1.02  0.14  1.36  1.61  0.22 
—Diluted 0.73  1.01  0.14  1.35  1.59  0.22 
Weighted average ordinary shares used in calculating
net income per ordinary share		            
—Basic 413,244,101  416,249,651  416,249,651  413,042,603  415,473,352  415,473,352 
—Diluted 416,487,748  419,793,860  419,793,860  416,300,958  419,500,241  419,500,241 
                   


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net cash generated from operating activities 576,641  766,503  107,000  719,877  768,471  107,274 
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Payment for purchases of property and equipment (20,136) (28,971) (4,044) (32,751) (48,271) (6,738)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment -  -  -  -  4,740  662 
Payment for purchases of intangible assets -  (152) (21) (282) (227) (32)
Payment for purchases of short-term investments (4,578,000) (3,224,000) (450,053) (7,242,000) (6,817,000) (951,617)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 4,291,899  2,482,370  346,525  7,005,760  5,612,366  783,456 
Net cash used in investing activities (306,237) (770,753) (107,593) (269,273) (1,248,392) (174,269)
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from borrowings -  5,000  698  20,000  35,000  4,886 
Repayment of borrowings -  (10,000) (1,396) -  (30,000) (4,188)
Proceeds from stock option exercises -  11,885  1,659  -  13,331  1,861 
Payment for dividends -  (418,188) (58,377) -  (418,188) (58,377)
Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities -  (411,303) (57,416) 20,000  (399,857) (55,818)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,227  (14,864) (2,074) 11,628  (23,077) (3,220)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 274,631  (430,417) (60,083) 482,232  (902,855) (126,033)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,049,354  3,147,192  439,331  2,841,753  3,619,630  505,281 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,323,985  2,716,775  379,248  3,323,985  2,716,775  379,248 
                   


ATOUR LIFESTYLE HOLDINGS LIMITED
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of RMB, except share data and per share data, or otherwise noted)
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1
             
Net income (GAAP) 303,906  424,850  59,307  561,614  668,428  93,309 
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil2 23,885  1,838  256  27,027  103,387  14,432 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 327,791  426,688  59,563  588,641  771,815  107,741 
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1
             
Net income per ordinary share - Diluted (GAAP) 0.73  1.01  0.14  1.35  1.59  0.22 
Share-based compensation expenses, net of tax effect of nil per ordinary share2 0.06  0.00  0.00  0.06  0.25  0.03 
Adjusted net income per ordinary share - Diluted (non-GAAP) 0.79  1.01  0.14  1.41  1.84  0.25 
             
             
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
  RMB RMB USD1 RMB RMB USD1
             
Net income (GAAP) 303,906  424,850  59,307  561,614  668,428  93,309 
Interest income (12,396) (22,437) (3,132) (25,915) (41,717) (5,823)
Interest expense 854  781  109  1,527  1,395  195 
Income tax expense 109,879  191,871  26,784  198,800  325,982  45,505 
Depreciation and amortization 16,690  12,786  1,785  33,839  25,996  3,629 
EBITDA (non-GAAP) 418,933  607,851  84,853  769,865  980,084  136,815 
Share-based compensation expenses 23,885  1,838  256  27,027  103,387  14,432 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 442,818  609,689  85,109  796,892  1,083,471  151,247 
                   

__________

2 The share-based compensation expenses were recorded at entities in PRC. Share-based compensation expenses were non-deductible expenses in PRC. Therefore, there is no tax impact for share-based compensation expenses adjustment for non-GAAP financial measures.

Key Operating Data

 Number of Hotels Number of Rooms
 Opened in Q2 2025Closed in Q2 2025As of
June 30, 2025		 As of
June 30, 2025
Manachised hotels118201,800 3,597
Leased hotels-124 201,187
Total118211,824 204,784
      


BrandPositioning               As of June 30, 2025
PropertiesRooms
ManachisedLeased 
A.T. HouseLuxury-1214
SAVHEUpscale11325
Atour SUpscale84212,162
AtourUpper midscale1,35617156,424
Atour XUpper midscale180319,049
Atour LightMidscale179-16,610
Total 1,80024204,784
     


 All Hotels in Operation
 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
      
Occupancy rate(in percentage)     
Manachised hotels78.2% 70.1% 76.2%
Leased hotels83.7% 77.5% 82.4%
All hotels78.4% 70.2% 76.4%
      
ADR(in RMB)     
Manachised hotels436.4 415.1 429.6
Leased hotels573.0 551.9 590.7
All hotels440.6 417.9 432.8
      
RevPAR(in RMB)     
Manachised hotels354.5 301.5 339.9
Leased hotels503.3 453.1 513.0
All hotels358.7 304.4 343.1
      


 Hotels in Operation for More Than 18 Months in Q2 20254
 Number of hotels Same-hotel Occupancy3
(in percentage)		 Same-hotel ADR3
(in RMB)		 Same-hotel RevPAR3
(in RMB)
 Q2024Q2025 Q2024Q2025 Q2024Q2025 Q2024Q2025
            
Manachised hotels1,0611,061 79.9%77.1% 442.7433.5 367.5347.0
Leased hotels2222 84.3%82.8% 598.1575.2 528.9502.9
All hotels1,0831,083 80.0%77.2% 447.1437.3 371.8350.9

______________

3 Excludes hotel rooms that became unavailable due to temporary hotel closures. ADR and RevPAR are calculated based on tax-inclusive room rates.
4 For any given period, we define “same-hotel” to be a hotel that has operated for a minimum of 18 calendar months as of the 15th day (inclusive) of any month within that period. The OCC, ADR and RevPAR presented above represent such metrics generated by “same hotels” in the given period, compared to the corresponding metrics generated by these “same hotels” during the same period in 2024.


