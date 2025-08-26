BYDFi Hosts Coinfest Asia 2025 Side Event on AI & Memecoin

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto trading platform BYDFi, together with ShowUp, co-hosted the “ShowUp Bali Vibe — AI & MEME” side event at Coinfest Asia 2025, convening builders, traders, and creators to discuss the practical intersection of AI and memecoin culture in Web3. Side event partners included Google Cloud, Taipei Blockchain Week, Odaily, BlockTempo, and Lydian Labs.





Coinfest Asia 2025: A Regional Web3 Gathering in Bali

Held on 21–22 August 2025 at Nuanu City, Bali, Coinfest Asia is an immersive Web3 festival organized by Coinvestasi that brings together builders, investors, exchanges, and developers from across Asia for practical dialogue and networking. Bali has increasingly served as a recurring regional meeting point for the crypto industry, with Coinfest Asia recognized as a major gathering in Southeast Asia. BYDFi participates in international forums like Coinfest Asia to foster pragmatic dialogue, strengthen ties with developer and creator communities, and translate on-the-ground insights into responsible product improvements.

AI & Memecoin: Dialogue to Direction

Co-hosted with ShowUp and held at Long House, the Coinfest Asia Main Venue, the side event focused on the AI and memecoin theme. BYDFi presented an overview of its roadmap, market outlook, and partnership ecosystem; on the product front, it highlighted MoonX—its onchain trading tool. The team also engaged with attendees to exchange views and gather actionable feedback for thoughtful product iteration.

Looking ahead, dialogue centered on turning online momentum into durable collaboration—bridging culture and code. BYDFi will continue working with community partners across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and explore AI-informed enhancements that keep products simple, secure, and useful for everyday users.





About BYDFi

Founded in 2020, BYDFi now serves over 1 million users across more than 190 countries and regions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2025, BYDFi offers a full range of trading services—from Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, Automated Bots, and Onchain Tools—empowering both novice and experienced traders to navigate the digital asset market with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

