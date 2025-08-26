



NEW DELHI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransFi has announced the launch of its stablecoin-native global payment infrastructure, designed to solve the inefficiencies of traditional cross-border payments. Through the TransFi stablecoin API , businesses can send, receive, convert, and settle across 100+ countries, 250+ local payment methods, and over 80 digital assets. This means everything is taken care of via one single integration, from fiat to stablecoin conversion and digital asset payouts, to effortless stablecoin-powered payroll for global teams.

Stablecoins make money programmable, enabling faster, cheaper, and more reliable transactions compared to outdated fiat systems. TransFi ’s platform allows companies to integrate stablecoin payments seamlessly without needing deep blockchain expertise. Its modular and developer-friendly API manages compliance, smart routing, treasury flows, and KYC requirements—ensuring businesses can scale globally with confidence while accessing real-time, stablecoin-powered payments.

“Stablecoin adoption is no longer a theory—it’s happening across industries and geographies,” said Farhan Ahmed of TransFi. “With TransFi, businesses gain an intuitive, secure, and fully-branded infrastructure for stablecoin payments that eliminates friction, expands global reach, and provides the speed and flexibility modern economies demand.”

The TransFi stablecoin payment API isn’t another bloated tool with steep learning curves. It’s modular, well-documented, and developer-friendly. Whether you’re managing multi-currency payments, offering blockchain payments, or building digital asset payment solutions from the ground up; TransFi global payments platform caters to all real-world stablecoin use cases and gives you the stablecoin rails every modern fintech stack needs in a fully native and white-labeled way. It lets you make real-time stablecoin payouts with zero friction, enables seamless on/off ramp solutions, and provides a fully-branded as well as secure stablecoin payment gateway for emerging markets. Basically, TransFi is the best API for stablecoin merchant payments, extending its services in 100+ countries.

The benefits of stablecoin payments for businesses aren’t just about tech. They’re about access, speed, and control. With TransFi fiat and digital asset payouts and cross-border stablecoin payments, you’re no longer limited by traditional rails. With TransFi on and off ramp solutions, you’re no longer boxed in by geography. And with one smart integration which is the TransFi stablecoin API , you can expand your presence across the world.

So if you're asking how to integrate stablecoin payments into apps, or looking for the best API for stablecoin merchant payments, TransFi is the answer. It’s the infrastructure layer for Web3 payment solutions, payment API for fintech, and everything in between.

About TransFi

TransFi is a global payment infrastructure company enabling stablecoin-native transactions for businesses worldwide. Through its developer-friendly API, TransFi connects stablecoins to economies across 100+ countries, supporting 250+ local payment methods and 80+ digital assets. TransFi empowers fintechs, enterprises, and platforms to build the future of payments with a single integration.

