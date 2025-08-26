Hut 8 Announces Plans to Develop Four New Sites with More Than 1.5 GW of Total Capacity

With ~90% of its 1,020 MW platform contracted as of June 30, 2025, Hut 8 advances an additional 1,530 MW from exclusivity into development

New sites diversify Hut 8’s geographic footprint across the U.S. and position the Company to meet growing demand from prospective customers across energy-intensive use cases

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), an energy infrastructure platform integrating power, digital infrastructure, and compute at scale to fuel next-generation, energy-intensive use cases, today announced plans to develop four new sites across the United States. The expansion positions the Company to meet growing demand from energy-intensive use cases while scaling and diversifying its platform across strategic energy markets. Upon commercialization of the sites, Hut 8 expects its platform to exceed 2.5 gigawatts of capacity under management across 19 sites. In connection with the expansion, Hut 8 is reclassifying 1,530 megawatts (MW) of capacity related to these sites from Capacity Under Exclusivity into a new category: Capacity Under Development.

“This expansion marks a defining step in Hut 8’s evolution into one of the largest energy and digital infrastructure platforms in the world,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. “By advancing more than 1.5 gigawatts of capacity from exclusivity into development, we position ourselves to more than double the scale of our platform and address accelerating demand across energy-intensive use cases. In addition to driving scale, this expansion is designed to broaden our geographic footprint as we seek to capture opportunities in markets where we see energy demand rising most rapidly. Importantly, it represents just the first phase of execution against a multi-gigawatt energy origination pipeline that underpins our long-term growth trajectory.”

Expansion Sites: 1,530 MW of Capacity Under Development

The expansion sites range in scale from 50 MW to 1,000 MW of utility capacity, each selected for near-term power access and the potential to support commercialization across a range of advanced technologies. Guided by its first-principles approach to digital infrastructure, Hut 8 is actively advancing design and commercialization initiatives with prospective customers. Where appropriate, the sites will incorporate next-generation architecture that enables rapid, capital-efficient deployment and the flexibility to support a range of customer requirements. The sites detailed below comprise the 1,530 MW of capacity that has advanced from exclusivity into Capacity Under Development.