PEEK Market worth $2.14 billion by 2030 at 7.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the PEEK Market is projected to grow from USD 1.50 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. PEEK is a highly versatile and durable thermoplastic polymer recognized for its outstanding resistance to high temperatures, chemicals, and mechanical stress. Its unique combination of properties makes it an ideal material for critical applications across sectors like aerospace, automotive, medical, oil and gas, and electrical and electronics. PEEK can be processed through injection molding and extrusion methods, and is available in various reinforcement forms, including unfilled, glass-filled, and carbon-filled types, allowing customization based on end-use requirements. The market for polyether ether ketone is witnessing strong growth, driven by the rising demand for lightweight, high-performance materials that can enhance fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and extend the lifespan of components.

List of Key Players in PEEK Market:

Victrex Plc. (UK), Syensqo (Belgium), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Jilin Joinature Polymer Co., Ltd. (China), Junhua (China).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in PEEK Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials and rising demand across various end-use industries Restraint: Availability of substitute polymers. Opportunity: Expanding applications in the healthcare industry and peek acting as a substitute for metals. Challenge: Manufacturing and processing complexities.

Key Findings of the Study:

The glass-filled PEEK segment is expected to account for the largest share of the polyether ether ketone market by reinforcement type during the forecast period in terms of volume. By end user, the electrical & electronics segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of volume during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry, the electrical & electronics segment is likely to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The PEEK market is expanding strongly across end-use industries due to its exceptional thermal stability, chemical resistance, mechanical strength, and biocompatibility. PEEK is seeing rising demand in the electrical & electronics sector due to its thermal stability, dielectric strength, and chemical resistance. It is used in cable insulation, circuit breakers, battery parts, and semiconductor tools, offering reliable performance under high temperatures. Its low moisture absorption ensures stability in critical applications such as 5G, IoT, and advanced computing. As miniaturization and performance needs grow, PEEK’s superior properties over traditional plastics make it a key material driving next-generation electronic innovation.

Based on the type, glass-filled PEEK is likely to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Glass-filled PEEK drives market growth with enhanced mechanical strength, rigidity, and thermal stability. It reduces creep and deformation under long-term loads while retaining PEEK’s chemical and radiation resistance. It finds wide use in aerospace, automotive, electrical, and medical industries for gears, seals, housing, and surgical devices. Its superior performance under stress and high temperatures makes it a preferred choice in demanding applications, boosting overall demand for reinforced PEEK materials.

Based on the region, the fastest-growing segment of the global PEEK market is expected to be Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific will become the largest market segment for PEEK. The PEEK market is growing rapidly, driven by rising industrialization, expanding automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare sectors, and the increasing need for high-performance materials. PEEK’s strength, thermal stability, chemical resistance, and lightweight properties make it highly sought after. The region’s focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and replacing metals with advanced polymers, along with investments in infrastructure and manufacturing, is further boosting demand across countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

