Voyager to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging genetics to treat neurological diseases, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi's 2025 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in Boston, MA, during which the company plans to highlight preclinical data supporting its non-viral delivery platform leveraging novel receptor-binding molecules to transport multiple modalities of neurotherapeutics across the blood-brain barrier.

Fireside chat at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, in Boston, MA, during which the company plans to highlight preclinical data supporting its non-viral delivery platform leveraging novel receptor-binding molecules to transport multiple modalities of neurotherapeutics across the blood-brain barrier. 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Fireside chat at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, in Boston, MA. Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025: Fireside chat at 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in New York, NY.

Fireside chat at 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in New York, NY. Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 8, 2025, in New York, NY.

Available for one-on-one meetings on Monday, September 8, 2025, in New York, NY. Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 9:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in New York, NY.

Fireside chat at 9:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in New York, NY. H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference: Fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, in New York, NY.

Webcasts of the Citi and Baird fireside chats will be available and may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at ir.voyagertherapeutics.com. A replay of these two webcasts will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to leveraging the power of human genetics to modify the course of – and ultimately cure – neurological diseases. Our pipeline includes programs for Alzheimer’s disease, Friedreich’s ataxia, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other diseases of the central nervous system. Many of our programs are derived from our TRACER™ AAV capsid discovery platform, which we have used to generate novel capsids and identify associated receptors to potentially enable high brain penetration with genetic medicines following intravenous dosing. Some of our programs are wholly owned, and some are advancing with partners including Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease; Novartis Pharma AG; and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.voyagertherapeutics.com.

Contacts

Trista Morrison, NACD.DC, tmorrison@vygr.com

Investors: Sarah McCabe, smccabe@jpa.com

Media: Adam Silverstein, adam@scientpr.com