Business Gets 184% Spike in Organic Demos After Relaunch on Storyblok with 9thCO

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Convoso decided it was time for a full website refresh—brand, backend, and frontend—they had a clear goal: create a digital experience that works as hard as their AI call center tech.

They left WordPress behind and teamed up with digital agency 9thCO to rebuild their site on Storyblok . Within the first quarter of the site relaunch, the team saw outstanding results, especially when comparing quarterly year-over-year data.

184% more organic demos

137% jump in organic conversion rate

28% more engaged sessions

19% increase in organic sessions

13% growth in total users



The jump in demos and conversions translates directly into more qualified leads and accelerating sales velocity for Convoso’s sales team.

Convoso’s new site, built on Storyblok and delivered by 9thCO, gave their marketing team total control. They no longer deal with marketer or developer bottlenecks or CMS limitations. Now, they have fast, flexible content that converts.

“With 9thCO’s strategic execution and Storyblok’s flexibility, we’ve seen a dramatic lift in organic traffic and demo requests,” said Lisa Leight, CMO at Convoso. “Marketing now moves faster, with fewer bottlenecks and way more impact.”

Storyblok allowed 9thCO to work fast, iterate efficiently, and create a future-proof stack that’s easy to maintain and extend. Convoso now has a component-based architecture that’s API-first, modular, and scalable. Content is now decoupled from the frontend, so developers can create custom experiences using modern frameworks without wrestling with legacy CMS constraints while marketing can iterate independently without touching code.

For 9thCO, this kind of result is gold. It’s a high-impact case study that proves they redesign and drive real business outcomes. It shows what’s possible when a strong strategy meets the right technology stack.

Justin Cook, President of Internet Marketing & Development at 9thCO, said, “We’ve helped a lot of brands replatform, but the flexibility and speed Storyblok brings to the table made this one of the most impactful launches we’ve seen. It’s a game-changer for teams that want full creative control without sacrificing performance.”

Resources

See case studies: https://www.storyblok.com/case-studies

View Storyblok’s press kit: https://www.storyblok.com/press

Learn more about Storyblok: https://www.storyblok.com

Follow Storyblok on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/storyblok

About Storyblok

Storyblok is the headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy platforms and empowers your teams to build anything, publish everywhere, and move at the speed of change.

Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to scale content globally and deliver seamless digital experiences. It’s Joyful Headless, and it changes everything.

Contact:

Justin Cook

President of Internet Marketing & Development

416-923-9898

info@9thco.com