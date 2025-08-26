QuestionPro positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Voice of Customer (VoC) Platform, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Voice of Customer Platform vendors.

QuestionPro, with its comprehensive VoC Platform solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named QuestionPro as a technology leader and Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix™: Voice of Customer (VoC) Platform, 2025.

Shruti Jadhav, Vice President & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "QuestionPro transforms the Voice of Customer journey by unifying real-time feedback capture and actionable analytics across digital and physical channels. The platform’s closed-loop workflows, intuitive low-code tools, and AI-powered insights empower organizations to move from feedback collection to proactive, measurable improvement, delivering customer-centric outcomes at scale.”

She adds "QuestionPro has been recognized as an Ace Performer for consistently delivering exceptional execution and operational excellence in the Voice of Customer market. Their strong track record in revenue growth potential, rapid customer acquisition across key industries, and ability to scale with effective partnerships and alliances has set them apart. QuestionPro’s focus on operational excellence through quick deployment, intuitive tools, and hands-on client support enables organizations to achieve high customer satisfaction and measurable VoC outcomes rapidly. This commitment to real-world performance metrics, rather than just strategic positioning, is at the core of their Ace Performer distinction."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Voice of Customer Platform Vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Being named the only Ace Performer in the SPARK Matrix isn’t just an award, it’s proof that QuestionPro Customer Experience delivers where it matters most: in the hands of our customers. Technology alone doesn’t change customer experience, execution does. This recognition validates our commitment to pairing powerful tools with the hands-on expertise and agility our clients need to turn feedback into measurable impact." Ken Peterson, President, Customer Experience, QuestionPro.

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2005, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through actionable data. From free consumer accounts to robust enterprise-level research, we offer tools for the creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys. We also offer platforms for polling, mobile research and data visualization. Fortune 100 companies rely on us to help unlock insights about customers, employees and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

