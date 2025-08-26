Cadent Positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform, 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading AdTech Platform vendors.

Cadent, with its comprehensive technology for AdTech Platform, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group has named Cadent as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform, 2025.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK MatrixTM delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Cadent has been recognized as a leader in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™: AdTech Platform. The Cadent Platform brings together predictive targeting, audience creation, and orchestration across all media, integrating both the demand-sides (Cadent Ad Manager) and supply-sides (Cadent Inventory Manager) of AdTech to further support end-to-end campaign activation. Core to the Cadent Platform are its solutions, such as Predictive Intelligence for real-time outcome modeling, Cadent Audiences for ID-based and ID-less targeting using behavioral and contextual data, and Unified Digital for seamless media buying across channels.

QKS Group defines a AdTech Platform as “Advertising Technology (AdTech) is a suite of software tools that enable the planning, measuring, execution, optimization, automation, and management of digital advertising campaigns across various channels including search, social media, display, mobile, video, OTT, and connected TV (CTV).” These platforms serve both advertisers and publishers by offering tools to optimize campaign performance, target audiences with greater precision, and derive actionable insights from customer interactions. AdTech platforms integrate the full digital advertising lifecycle, covering the buying and selling of ad inventory, real-time campaign delivery, audience segmentation, and performance analytics. The primary objective is to streamline digital ad operations, improve return on investment (ROI) for advertisers, and help publishers maximize monetization opportunities.

According to Richa Choubey, Analyst at QKS Group “Cadent stands out in the AdTech landscape by consolidating a fragmented media ecosystem into a unified platform, shifting industry focus from audience-centric targeting to outcomes-based predictive advertising. Its use of impression-level AI models that adapt to real-time bidstream and moment-based signals rather than relying solely on historical data enables more responsive and efficient media buying, particularly in environments with limited addressability. What differentiates Cadent further is its ability to support targeting and attribution in ID-less contexts, using a privacy-compliant identity graph and AI-driven signal substitution that are essential in markets like TV, iOS, or jurisdictions with strict privacy regulations. On the supply side, Cadent reduces reliance on intermediaries by maintaining direct publisher relationships, enforcing domain quality controls, and offering contextual creative adaptation tools.

Richa added: “A key differentiator is Cadent’s ability to incorporate traditional TV inventory, such as local and national broadcast, into the same workflow as digital media, allowing advertisers to treat all media as a continuum rather than in silos. The platform also streamlines audience activation by integrating first-party onboarding, predictive trait enhancement, and real-time segment analysis into a single workflow. Additionally, its unified analytics framework consolidates performance data across both linear and digital channels, providing a complete view of campaign reach, pacing, and impact. Following its integration of AdTheorent, Cadent has restructured its platform to unify DSP, SSP, and analytics layers under a single interface, embedding AI logic directly into campaign configuration. The focus on automation, predictive intelligence, compliance, and real-time adaptability positions Cadent as a practical choice for advertisers seeking to bridge the structural divide between traditional TV and modern digital advertising."

“We are proud to be named a leading AdTech Platform in the 2025 Spark Matrix. This recognition validates our commitment to transforming the industry by consolidating media siloes and improving advertising efficiency,” said Paul Dolan, Managing Director, Self Service at Cadent. “At Cadent, we believe that advertisers should understand the impact of their media investments before they invest. The Cadent Platform delivers on that vision. With over 15 years of experience in predictive modeling and more than 22,000 custom machine learning models deployed, we empower our clients to make the most of their media investments by moving beyond impressions and audiences to focus on premium outcomes that move the needle on their business.”

About Cadent:

Cadent ignites seamless connections between brands, publishers and consumers. Our advanced predictive models orchestrate outcomes on any platform customers are on, across any media they consume, and at any stage of their journey. Through our transparent, enterprise-class platform that adapts in real time and connects with hundreds of partners, we drive measurable outcomes across every screen. Learn more at www.cadent.com.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

