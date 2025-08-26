Giga Metals to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 28th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga Metals (OTCQB: GIGGF, TSX-V: GIGA), based in Vancouver focused on Nickel, Cobalt, Copper announced that CEO Scott Lendrum and President Mark Jarvis will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 28th, 2025

DATE: August 28th

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 28-29; September 1-3, 2025

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Announced appointment of new CEO Scott Lendrum, Mark Jarvis assumed role as President

Strengthened leadership team continues to work on two strategic pathways for driving shareholder value

Development path continues to advance the Turnagain Nickel-Cobalt Project which is jointly owned by Giga and Mitsubishi Corporation with a Pre-Feasibility Study released in October 2023

Exploration path offers significant upside with 80% of the land package unexplored, recent work has identified potential copper exploration targets

Giga is planning a work program in Fall 2025 that will include geophysics associated with these targets



About Giga Metals

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project , located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study on Turnagain was released in October 2023.

CONTACTS:

Giga Metals

Scott Lendrum

CEO

1 (604) 681-2300

info@gigametals.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com