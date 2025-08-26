EDAP Announces Letter of Intent for 36 Million Euro Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Strategic Expansion

Funding to Support Continued Growth of Focal One® Robotic HIFU

AUSTIN, Texas, August 26, 2025 - EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company” or “EDAP”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced execution of a letter of intent for EUR 36 million credit facility with the European Investment Bank (EIB). Proceeds from this financing will support the continued expansion of Focal One® Robotic HIFU in Focal Therapy, the fastest-growing treatment category for early-stage prostate cancer while accelerating the development of new clinical indications. Pending the signature of the final legal documents, the Credit Facility is expected to close no later than the end of Calendar Year 2025.

“We are pleased to announce this agreement on a letter of intent for such an important and strategic financing facility with the European Investment Bank,” said Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of EDAP. "The capital raised through this financing immediately enhances our balance sheet, offering a substantial source of low-interest funding that we can access in tranches as needed." Over the last several years, the EIB has been an extraordinary partner in helping companies deliver new and promising innovative technologies for the benefit of millions of patients across the globe. I would like to thank the EIB for their support, as we believe this additional capital will enable more physicians and their patients to access the benefits of Focal One Robotic HIFU.”

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) or Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “could,” “plan,” “intend,” “is designed to,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “objective,” “target,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “ambition,” “guideline,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “expect” and “anticipate,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, which reflect our views about future events and financial performance. Such statements include our expectations to enter into a credit facility with EIB, the size thereof, the timing thereof and the use of proceeds from such credit facility. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the continued market potential for our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as risks associated with the current worldwide inflationary environment, the uncertain worldwide economic, political and financial environment, geopolitical instability, climate change and pandemics like the COVID 19 pandemic, or other public health crises, and their related impact on our business operations, including their impacts across our businesses or demand for our devices and services. Other factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon information, assumptions and estimates available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(917) 355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com