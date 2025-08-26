DFDS ENTERS BALTIC SEA SPACE CHARTER AGREEMENT

INVESTOR NEWS no. 28 - 26 August 2025

Space charter agreement with TT Line covering freight and passengers

Agreement covers DFDS route Klaipeda-Karlshamn

DFDS also granted access to capacity on TT Line routes Klaipeda-Trelleborg and Klaipeda-Travemünde

Agreement expected to be effective from 1 October 2025





To enhance the efficiency and scope of our Baltic Sea ferry network, DFDS has today entered into a mutual space charter agreement with TT Line on the combined freight and passenger (RoPax) route Karlshamn-Klaipeda that both parties operate today.

The agreement grants in addition DFDS access to capacity on two TT Line routes: Klaipeda-Trelleborg and Klaipeda-Travemünde.

The agreement is planned to become effective for freight on 1 October 2025 on all three routes. For passengers, the agreement will be effective on Karlshamn-Klaipeda on 1 October 2025 and on 1 November 2025 on the other two routes.

The space charter agreement enables customers to board the next available sailing on Karlshamn-Klaipeda regardless of the operator. All commercial activities and relationships with customers remain entirely under the control of each operator.

The new space charter agreement increases frequency for customers on Karlshamn-Klaipeda and expands DFDS’ network. The agreement will also help reduce emissions as it enables each operator to reduce the number of sailings on Karlshamn-Klaipeda while the total availability of sailings for customers increases.

DFDS operates two combined freight and passenger ferries (RoPax) on Karlshamn-Klaipeda and four other ferries on Baltic Sea routes connecting Germany and Sweden, Sweden and Estonia, and Denmark and Lithuania.





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment