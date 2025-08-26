The Save Mart Companies Honored for Transforming Workers’ Comp Program in Collaboration with CorVel

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, congratulates its partner, The Save Mart Companies, one of the West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, for being named one of three recipients of the 2025 Workers’ Compensation Risk Management Award for Excellence, presented by PropertyCasualty360. The award was announced at this year’s Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Save Mart Companies risk management team, led by Rosie Partida, Director of Risk Management, is recognized for its transformation of the company’s workers’ compensation program through strategic innovation, enhanced safety protocols, and employee-first policies. Under Partida’s leadership, the company transitioned from a reactive claims model to a prevention-focused approach, prioritizing timely care, cross-functional collaboration, and enhanced employee outcomes.

Partnering with CorVel, The Save Mart Companies team implemented a suite of best-in-class strategies, including:

Deployment of an Advocacy 24/7 nurse triage line to provide real-time clinical support and reduce unnecessary external care





Adoption of a data-informed safety culture focused on accountability, proactive training, and continuous improvement





Redesign of claims review through collaborative roundtables involving risk teams, CorVel adjusters, and legal partners to drive faster and more effective resolutions



The impact of Save Mart’s proactive strategy has been both immediate and measurable. In 2024, The Save Mart Companies saw a 25% reduction in new claims across its entire operation. At the five locations with historically the highest claim volumes, claims fell by 43% compared to 2020 (excluding COVID-related cases). Common injury types, including sprains/strains and lacerations, saw declines of 40% and 19%, respectively.

“The Save Mart Companies’ program reflects the power of coordinated strategies and early intervention in improving both employee outcomes and organizational performance,” said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. “We’re proud to support their efforts and celebrate their success in setting a new standard in risk management.”

The Workers’ Compensation Risk Management Award for Excellence recognizes organizations that demonstrate innovation, measurable improvements, and adherence to ethical standards in workplace safety and claims management. The Save Mart Companies stood out for its commitment to continuous improvement, employee well-being, and strategic claims resolution. The 2025 honorees will be featured in the August 2025 issue of NU Property & Casualty magazine and highlighted on PropertyCasualty360’s official website.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies operates 194 Save Mart, Lucky, FoodMaxx stores in neighborhoods throughout California and Western Nevada, as well as 11 Roth's and Chuck's Fresh Markets in Oregon and Washington. Proud to be one of the West Coast's largest regional, full-service grocery chains, the Company and its more than 12,000 associates take extra care to provide customers with the freshest food for their families at affordable prices. The Save Mart Companies' philanthropic non-profit organization, The CARES Foundation, provides vital resources for children and families and has donated over $5 million to local communities. For more information on The Save Mart Companies, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com Media Contacts: TSMCPR@glodownead.com

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing, to enhance the management of episodes of care and related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto, and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel’s customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support our partners and their customers and patients.

