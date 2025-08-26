Draganfly Uniquely Positioned to Support Canada’s New $2 Billion Military Commitment to Ukraine with Advanced Drone and Tactical Capabilities

Saskatoon, SK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, today provided insight into its unique positioning to support Canada’s newly announced $2 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which includes over $220 million dedicated to drone, counter-drone, and electronic warfare capabilities. As the world’s oldest dual-use drone manufacturer with 27 years of design, engineering, and development experience—and one of a handful of Canadian manufacturers with proven solutions, Draganfly is uniquely positioned to support this critical national and international mission.

Strategic Alignment with Canada’s Commitment

Announced this weekend during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s historic visit to Kyiv on the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, Canada’s multi-billion-dollar pledge further underscores the government’s commitment to defending democracy and resisting authoritarian aggression. A significant portion of this funding— $220 million— is allocated specifically for advanced UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) solutions, counter-drone systems, and electronic warfare, including joint ventures between Canadian and Ukrainian defense companies. Draganfly has been active in Ukraine since 2022 and is ideally suited to contribute to this initiative through its engineering expertise and experience supporting allied nations with ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), demining support, logistics and tactical delivery systems.

Draganfly’s Military-Grade Capabilities

Draganfly has a proven track record in defense and humanitarian response initiatives, including:



Tactical Multidrop Payload Systems developed for the MMS Mjolnir platform, recently showcased at the 2025 Pentagon LUCAS event.

ISR and Threat Detection Drones with integrated AI and thermal imaging used by public safety and defense teams worldwide.

Multiple Counter-drone capabilities and initiatives, including engineering projects for U.S. Military prime contractors.

Medical and Supply Delivery Drones deployed in frontline and disaster zones for rapid, life-saving response.

Landmine Detection and Demining Drones, developed in partnership with SafeLane Global and used in global conflict zones to protect civilians and allied forces.



A Strategic Opportunity for Shareholders and Canada’s Defence Sector

“Canada’s bold investment in Ukraine’s sovereignty is not just a political commitment, it’s a call to action for Canadian innovation and defence excellence,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are proud and honoured as a Canadian technology leader that is capable of delivering advanced drone and counter-drone systems that make a tangible difference. This announcement signals a generational opportunity for Canadian defence companies, and for our shareholders, who support a mission rooted in global security, democracy, and technological leadership.”



Draganfly continues to expand its capabilities through domestic and international defence contracts, R&D investments, and partnerships with key defence integrators across NATO-aligned nations. As Canada accelerates joint production initiatives with Ukraine, Draganfly is committed to playing a pivotal role in this long-term alliance.

