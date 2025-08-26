Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Increases Annual Distribution 20% to $0.76 From $0.64

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE American: ECF) (the “Fund”) increased the quarterly distribution to $0.19 per share. The increased quarterly distributions will commence with the distribution payable in December 2025. This is a 20% increase from $0.16 per share, bringing the annualized distribution rate to $0.76 from $0.64 per share. The increase reflects the strength of the Fund’s NAV total return of 18% year to date.

Bethany Uhlein

(914) 921-5546

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $199 million in total net assets. ECF invests primarily in convertible securities and common stock with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation, objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long-term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

ELLSWORTH GROWTH AND INCOME FUND LTD.

