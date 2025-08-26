Sky Quarry to Host Live Investor Webinar on August 29, 2025

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to revolutionizing the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today announced that it will host a live investor webinar on Friday, August 29 at 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT.

The webinar will provide an introductory look at how digital treasury strategies could play a role in Sky Quarry’s long-term growth. Marcus Laun, President and Interim CFO of Sky Quarry will discuss why these emerging strategies are gaining global attention, how they may act as potential game changers for traditional industries, and what they could mean for investors.

Webinar Highlights

Understanding Digital Treasury – What a digital treasury is in simple terms and why it is becoming a focus for forward-looking companies

– What a digital treasury is in simple terms and why it is becoming a focus for forward-looking companies Why It Matters – How these strategies could strengthen balance sheets, unlock capital pathways, and support sustainable growth

– How these strategies could strengthen balance sheets, unlock capital pathways, and support sustainable growth Tokenization in Context – How tokenization may complement a broader digital treasury strategy and create new market opportunities

– How tokenization may complement a broader digital treasury strategy and create new market opportunities Opportunities Ahead – Ways digital treasury models could expand participation and enhance appeal for investors and partners

– Ways digital treasury models could expand participation and enhance appeal for investors and partners Positioning Sky Quarry – A first look at how energy assets, digital markets, and innovative treasury tools could converge to support Sky Quarry’s future





Event Details:

Date: August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025 Time: 12:00 p.m. PDT / 3:00 p.m. EDT

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Quriq_LKQ9mAje5V8iS-kQ





The webinar will feature Marcus Laun, President and Interim CFO of Sky Quarry, and will be moderated by Lloyd MacNeil, a partner at Troutman Pepper and a project finance attorney specializing in energy infrastructure.

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@skyquarry.com.

Registration is open to all investors, industry partners, and media. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

Investor Relations

Jennifer Standley

Director of Investor Relations

Ir@skyquarry.com



Company Website

www.skyquarry.com