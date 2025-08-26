GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Increases Monthly Distribution 25%

RYE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Trustees of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE: GNT) (the “Fund”) authorized a 25% increase in the monthly cash distribution to $0.05 per share from $0.04 per share, beginning in October 2025. The increase reflects the strength of the Fund’s NAV total return of 28% year to date.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund before investing. For more information regarding the Fund’s distribution policy and other information about the Fund, call:

David Schachter

(914) 921-5057

The Fund’s NAV per share will fluctuate with changes in the market value of the Fund’s portfolio of securities. Stocks are subject to market, economic, and business risks that cause their prices to fluctuate. Investors acquire shares of the Fund on a securities exchange at market value, which fluctuates according to the dynamics of supply and demand. When Fund shares are sold, they may be worth more or less than their original cost. Consequently, you can lose money by investing in the Fund.

Covered Call and Other Option Transaction Risks. There are several risks associated with writing covered calls and entering into other types of option transactions. For example, there are significant differences between the securities and options markets that could result in an imperfect correlation between these markets, resulting in a given transaction not achieving its objectives. In addition, a decision as to whether, when, and how to use covered call options involves the exercise of skill and judgment, and even a well-conceived transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. As the writer of a covered call option, the Fund forgoes, during the option’s life, the opportunity to profit from increases in the market value of the security covering the call option above the exercise price of the call option, but has retained the risk of loss should the price of the underlying security decline.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with $148 million in total net assets whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of gold and natural resources companies and intends to earn income primarily through a strategy of writing (selling) primarily covered call options on equity securities in its portfolio. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

NYSE – GNT

CUSIP – 36465E101

Investor Relations Contact:

David Schachter

(914) 921-5057

dschachter@gabelli.com