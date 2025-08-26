Dynamix Announces New Ticker Symbol “ETHM” to Reflect Planned Business Combination with The Ether Machine

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamix Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNX; DYNXU; DYNXW), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it will change its ticker symbol of common stock on the NASDAQ exchange from “DYNX” to “ETHM”. In addition, the ticker symbol for its units will change from “DYNXU” to “ETHMU” and the ticker symbol for its warrants will change from “DYNXW” to “ETHMW.” The ticker symbol changes will take place at the opening of trading on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

The change reflects the previously announced business combination agreement between Dynamix and The Ether Reserve, LLC (the “Company”) to form The Ether Machine (“Pubco”), a strategic ether generation company that will aim to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted yield through staking, restaking, and decentralized finance. The Ether Machine’s operating mandate is clear: to steadily grow ether concentration per share, with its onchain treasury and validator network reinforcing Ethereum’s core infrastructure.

“Our new ticker will help ensure a smooth transition for shareholders ahead of the planned business combination and is a reflection of our confidence in The Ether Machine’s strategy to institutionalize the use of Ethereum and build the best-in-class ether-producing machine,” said Andrejka Bernatova, Founder, Chair, and CEO of Dynamix Corporation.

“The new ticker symbol is an exciting step in our formation as a public vehicle for institutional-grade exposure to Ethereum,” said Andrew Keys, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Ether Machine. “Thank you to NASDAQ and the team at Dynamix for their support as we prepare to launch with day-one dedication to Ethereum.”

The boards of directors of both The Ether Machine and Dynamix have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to shareholder approval and other customary closing conditions. Upon the closing of the business combination, the combined entity is expected to continue to trade on NASDAQ under Dynamix’s new ticker symbol "ETHM".

The Ether Machine previously released a corporate presentation, which can be found here: https://ethermachine.com/investordeck

To stay informed with future updates from The Ether Machine, sign up here: https://ethermachine.com/#about

About The Ether Machine



Formed through a business combination (to be completed) between The Ether Reserve, LLC and Dynamix Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company (the "Business Combination"), pursuant to a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"), The Ether Machine is an Ethereum yield and infrastructure company purpose-built for institutional management and scale. Expected to be anchored by one of the largest on-chain ETH positions of any public entity, The Ether Machine will actively generate and optimize ETH-denominated returns through staking, restaking, and secure, professionally risk-managed DeFi participation. The Company also expects to provide turnkey infrastructure solutions for enterprises, DAOs, and Ethereum-native builders seeking access to Ethereum's consensus and blockspace economy. To learn more, please visit www.ethermachine.com.

About Dynamix Corporation



Dynamix Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Dynamix is led by the following seasoned investors and industry executives: Andrea "Andrejka" Bernatova, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Nader Daylami, Chief Financial Officer, Philip Rajan, Vice President of M&A and Strategy and board members, Lynn A. Peterson, Diaco Aviki and Tyler Crabtree. Additionally, Ralph Alexander, Joe Gatto, Peter Gross, Jimmy Henderson, Tommy Stone, and Steve Webster served as Advisors to Dynamix. Dynamix maintains a corporate website at https://dynamix-corp.com.

Media Contact:

press@ethermachine.com