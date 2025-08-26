Bowman to Attend D.A. Davidson Industrials Conference in September

RESTON, Va., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, announced it will participate in D.A. Davidson’s 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference held September 17-19. The conference will be at The Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With 2,500 employees and 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Betsy Patterson

ir@bowman.com