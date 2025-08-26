Ashvattha Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Phase 2 DME and nAMD Data at 25th EURETINA Congress

Company to present topline 40-week Phase 2 study efficacy and safety results of migaldendranib (MGB), a novel first-in-class nanomedicine for DME and nAMD

Subcutaneous at-home administration represents a potential paradigm shift from frequent in-office intravitreal injections

Chief Medical Officer also to present at the Ophthalmology Futures Forums: Retina Forum 2025

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company developing a nanomedicine therapeutic that traverses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation selectively targeting and reprogramming activated cells in the retina, today announced it will present at the 25th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Congress, September 4 –7, 2025 in Paris, France.

The presentation will feature topline 40-week Phase 2 study data of migaldendranib (MGB), the company’s investigational first-in-class subcutaneous nanomedicine being developed for diabetic macular edema (DME) and neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). MGB is designed to cross the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and selectively normalize VEGF expression in activated retinal cells.

Presentation details:

Ophthalmology Futures Forums: Retina Forum 2025:

Panel Title : Panel 4: The Future of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors & Other Adjunctive Agents for AMD: Exits or Bust?

: Panel 4: The Future of Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors & Other Adjunctive Agents for AMD: Exits or Bust? Date/Time : Wednesday, September 3, 2025; 11:50 – 12:20 CEST

: Wednesday, September 3, 2025; 11:50 – 12:20 CEST Panelist : Susan Schneider, MD, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Ashvattha Therapeutics





Presentation Title : Company Presentations 1



: Company Presentations 1 Date/Time : Wednesday, September 3, 2025; 13:50 – 15:20 CEST

: Wednesday, September 3, 2025; 13:50 – 15:20 CEST Presenter : Susan Schneider, MD, Acting Chief Medical Officer of Ashvattha Therapeutics





EURETINA Congress:

Presentation Title : Subcutaneous Migaldendranib for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema and Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: First Time 40-week Results from a Phase 2 Trial

: Subcutaneous Migaldendranib for the Treatment of Diabetic Macular Edema and Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: First Time 40-week Results from a Phase 2 Trial Presentation Date/Time : Friday, September 5, 2025; 15:27 – 15:33 CEST

: Friday, September 5, 2025; 15:27 – 15:33 CEST Session : Euretina Session 7 - First Time Clinical Trials & Late Breaking Session

: Euretina Session 7 - First Time Clinical Trials & Late Breaking Session Presenter : Arshad M. Khanani, MD, MA, FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates

About Migaldendranib

Migaldendranib (MGB) is a novel first-in-class nanomedicine in clinical development for the treatment of DME and nAMD. Administered subcutaneously, MGB has a differentiated mechanism of action that crosses the blood-retinal barrier in regions of inflammation and selectively normalizes VEGF expression in activated macrophages, microglia, and retinal pigment epithelial cells in the retina. Phase 2 clinical results demonstrate that subcutaneous MGB is safe and well-tolerated across multiple doses, with the potential for convenient once-monthly at-home administration that could significantly reduce intravitreal injection burden for patients, including those with bilateral disease.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care in ophthalmology. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

