FLUENT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Rosa cultivation facility’s first harvest is largest in FLUENT history
- Buffalo cultivation facility commences operations with exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis
- New Interim CEO appointed to lead strategic and operational pivot
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.
Management Commentary
“While Q2 results fell below expectations, just a few weeks into my role as Interim CEO I have been deeply impressed by the energy and focus of our entire team as we drive a strategic turnaround. We remain fully committed to operational excellence — with a clear focus on being customer-centered, achieving profitable growth, maintaining disciplined cost management, and executing our strategic initiatives,” said Dave Vautrin, Interim CEO of FLUENT.
“We believe we are entering a strategic inflection point on several fronts. On the cultivation side, we are proud to celebrate the first harvest from our new Rosa facility in Florida. This harvest, the largest in FLUENT’S history, paired with enhanced quality, underscores the growing strength of our cultivation platform. In New York, we anticipate that our recently announced exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis, a leading cannabis brand and operating team, at the Buffalo facility will provide exceptional genetics and increased indoor cultivation, supporting consistent product quality and competitive pricing in step with growing statewide demand.”
Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)
- Revenue was $26.7 million compared to $27.3 million.
- Florida revenue was $19.3 million compared to $23.1 million.
- Gross profit before fair value adjustments1 was $10.4 million or 39% of revenue, compared to $13.8 million or 50.5% of revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million compared to $7.7 million, mainly driven by lower revenue and increased production costs.2
- Cash flow generated by operations for the three months ending June 30, 2025, was $3.2 million compared to cash flow provided by operations of $ 2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
- On June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $22.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $78.1 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 475 million common shares outstanding on an as-converted basis, compared to $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $67.5 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 300 million common shares outstanding on June 30, 2024.
Recent Operational Highlights
Company Footprint:
- As of the end of the reporting period, FLUENT operates a total of 42 retail locations and 8 production facilities across its key markets of Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Florida:
- Rosa indoor cultivation facility’s inaugural harvest in August marked the largest in Company history.
- A review of the Florida retail network is underway, with a focus on driving profitable growth.
New York:
- Buffalo indoor cultivation facility commenced operations in an exclusive partnership with Connected New York Inc. (“Connected Cannabis”), supporting cultivation of single tier high-quality, indoor flower and doubling FLUENT’s capacity.
- Connected Cannabis’ portfolio of products, including Connected and Alien Labs, is anticipated to hit shelves in late Q4 2025.
- Growth of ENTOURAGE wholesale division remains a priority to continue to drive the Company’s wholesale revenue growth across the state.
- Recent Office of Cannabis Management compliance actions have not impacted FLUENT’s business.
Texas:
- Construction of the Houston Education and Pick-Up Center is nearing completion.
- Management awaits guidance from the state following recent legislative developments to determine next steps in the state.
Pennsylvania:
- The Company continues to monitor legislative changes to assess growth opportunities.
1 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.
2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.
Conference Call
The Company will not host an earnings call for the quarter.
About FLUENT Corp.
FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.
FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com/.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the senior leadership team’s efforts to complete a strategic turnaround; the Company’s expectations for being customer-centered, achieving profitable growth, maintaining disciplined cost management, and executing strategic initiatives; the Company’s expectations regarding the recently announced exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis; the expectations for growing demand in New York State; and the anticipated timing for the availability of the Connected Cannabis portfolio of products. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company’s ability to execute its go-forward strategy; stock market volatility; changes in the business activities, focus and plans of the Company and the timing associated therewith; the timing of any changes to federal laws in the U.S. to allow for the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of cannabis; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including the Company’s interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors described in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.
The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.
While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For further information visit: https://getFLUENT.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|June 30,
|December 31,
|(USD '000)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents (includes $4,500 of restricted cash)
|$
|22,855
|$
|40,106
|Accounts receivable
|597
|422
|Biological assets
|4
|2,917
|3,162
|Inventory, net
|5
|17,490
|15,155
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|6
|3,017
|2,587
|Total current assets
|$
|46,876
|$
|61,432
|Property and equipment, net
|7
|55,425
|52,200
|Right-of-use assets, net
|15
|70,746
|46,731
|Intangible assets, net
|8
|36,912
|37,590
|Goodwill
|9
|1,525
|1,525
|Deferred tax assets
|11
|2,177
|1,039
|Other assets
|10
|2,098
|6,476
|Total assets
|$
|215,759
|$
|206,993
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|9,684
|$
|6,332
|Accrued expenses
|7,617
|8,423
|Income taxes payable
|11
|-
|1,003
|Derivative liabilities
|12
|1,472
|2,148
|Short term provision liability
|13
|-
|4,957
|Current portion of notes payable
|14
|1,345
|755
|Lease obligations - current portion
|15
|5,410
|4,751
|Total current liabilities
|$
|25,528
|$
|28,369
|Long-term liabilities
|Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs
|14
|69,768
|68,775
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|15
|72,282
|51,727
|Deferred tax liability
|11
|4,763
|4,817
|Uncertain tax position
|11
|52,792
|43,314
|Long term provision liability
|13
|7,278
|9,044
|Convertible notes, net
|14
|6,987
|6,482
|Other long-term liabilities
|3,447
|3,447
|Total long-term liabilities
|$
|217,317
|$
|187,606
|Total liabilities
|$
|242,845
|$
|215,975
|Shareholders' equity
|Share capital
|16
|206,419
|206,419
|Share-based compensation reserve
|16
|7,593
|7,275
|Equity conversion feature
|16
|7,097
|7,097
|Warrants
|29,634
|29,634
|Accumulated deficit
|(276,633
|)
|(258,211
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,196
|)
|(1,196
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|(27,086
|)
|$
|(8,982
|)
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|215,759
|$
|206,993
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|Notes
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Revenue, net of discounts
|$
|26,731
|$
|27,269
|$
|53,448
|$
|52,496
|Cost of goods sold
|16,300
|13,490
|30,495
|26,456
|Gross profit before fair value adjustments
|10,431
|13,779
|22,953
|26,040
|Fair value adjustments on inventory sold
|4
|(2,186
|)
|(1,788
|)
|(2,487
|)
|(160
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets
|4
|(999
|)
|8,268
|2,026
|9,315
|Gross profit
|7,246
|20,259
|22,492
|35,195
|Expenses
|General and administrative
|17
|4,112
|4,607
|9,006
|8,570
|Sales and marketing
|17
|6,503
|6,018
|12,822
|11,452
|Depreciation and amortization
|7, 8
|2,154
|1,780
|4,179
|3,510
|Share-based compensation
|16, 19
|293
|142
|318
|191
|Total expenses
|13,062
|12,547
|26,325
|23,723
|Income (loss) from operations
|(5,816
|)
|7,712
|(3,833
|)
|11,472
|Other expense (income)
|Finance costs, net
|22
|5,648
|4,835
|10,071
|9,546
|Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
|12
|(219
|)
|(5,707
|)
|(676
|)
|(7,394
|)
|Gain on remeasurement of provision liability
|13
|(4,790
|)
|-
|(4,790
|)
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|176
|-
|176
|212
|Loss from termination of a contract
|-
|3
|-
|3
|Other expense (income)
|(42
|)
|(2
|)
|(30
|)
|-
|Total other (income) expense
|773
|(871
|)
|4,751
|2,367
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(6,589
|)
|8,583
|(8,584
|)
|9,105
|Income tax expense
|11
|3,084
|7,636
|9,838
|12,321
|Net comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(9,673
|)
|$
|947
|$
|(18,422
|)
|$
|(3,216
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic and diluted - continuing operations
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic number of shares
|16
|474,946,760
|299,573,039
|473,626,849
|299,551,203
|Diluted number of shares
|16
|692,366,177
|341,443,706
|695,756,738
|341,763,315
|FLUENT CORP.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
|(USD '000)
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(18,422
|)
|$
|(3,216
|)
|Adjustments for non-cash items:
|Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets
|(2,026
|)
|(9,315
|)
|Realized loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold
|2,487
|160
|Share-based compensation expense
|318
|191
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,108
|7,473
|Accretion and interest expense
|10,002
|9,570
|Loss on disposition of fixed assets
|176
|212
|Gain on remeasurement of provision liability
|(4,790
|)
|-
|Gain on lease modification
|2
|-
|Net change in fair value of derivative
|(676
|)
|(7,394
|)
|Uncertain tax position
|9,478
|-
|Deferred tax expense
|(1,192
|)
|2,898
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|Accounts receivable
|(175
|)
|132
|Biological assets
|(11,292
|)
|(7,081
|)
|Inventory
|8,741
|8,132
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,173
|687
|Right of use assets/liabilities
|(8,070
|)
|(2,525
|)
|Other assets
|4,378
|(90
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,351
|152
|Accrued expenses
|(806
|)
|666
|Other long-term liabilities
|-
|(435
|)
|Income taxes
|(1,003
|)
|6,657
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|1,762
|$
|6,874
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,041
|)
|(3,902
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(1,332
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(11,041
|)
|$
|(5,234
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants
|-
|3,000
|Payment of lease obligations
|(2,142
|)
|(1,412
|)
|Net proceeds from equipment loan
|-
|48
|Principal and interest repayments of notes payable
|(5,830
|)
|(5,314
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|$
|(7,972
|)
|$
|(3,678
|)
|Net decrease in cash
|(17,251
|)
|(2,038
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|40,106
|10,521
|Cash, end of period
|$
|22,855
|$
|8,483
|FLUENT CORP.
|EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
|(USD '000)
|Three months ended
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Variance
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(9,673
|)
|$
|947
|$
|(10,620
|)
|Interest expense
|5,648
|4,835
|813
|Income taxes
|3,084
|7,636
|(4,552
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,058
|3,771
|2,287
|EBITDA
|$
|5,117
|$
|17,189
|$
|(12,072
|)
|Three months ended
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA
|$
|5,117
|$
|17,189
|$
|(12,072
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|3,185
|(6,480
|)
|9,665
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(219
|)
|(5,707
|)
|5,488
|Change in provision liability
|(4,790
|)
|-
|(4,790
|)
|Professional fees
|74
|1,852
|(1,778
|)
|One-time employee costs
|133
|454
|(321
|)
|Share-based compensation
|293
|142
|151
|Loss on disposal of assets
|176
|-
|176
|Other non-recurring expense
|(42
|)
|240
|(282
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,927
|$
|7,690
|$
|(3,763
|)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Variance
|Net loss
|$
|(18,422
|)
|$
|(3,216
|)
|$
|(15,206
|)
|Interest expense
|10,071
|9,546
|525
|Income taxes
|9,838
|12,321
|(2,483
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,072
|7,473
|2,599
|EBITDA
|$
|11,559
|$
|26,124
|$
|(14,565
|)
|Six months ended
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Variance
|EBITDA
|$
|11,559
|$
|26,124
|$
|(14,565
|)
|Change in fair value of biological assets
|461
|(9,155
|)
|9,616
|Change in fair market value of derivative
|(676
|)
|(7,394
|)
|6,718
|Change in provision liability
|(4,790
|)
|-
|(4,790
|)
|Professional fees
|84
|3,641
|(3,557
|)
|One-time employee costs
|178
|614
|(436
|)
|Share-based compensation
|318
|191
|127
|Loss on disposal of assets
|176
|212
|(36
|)
|Other non-recurring expense/(income)
|(30
|)
|241
|(271
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,280
|$
|14,474
|$
|(7,194
|)