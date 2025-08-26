FLUENT Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Rosa cultivation facility’s first harvest is largest in FLUENT history 
- Buffalo cultivation facility commences operations with exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis 
- New Interim CEO appointed to lead strategic and operational pivot

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) ("FLUENT" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company, today announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial results are presented in U.S. dollars.

Management Commentary

“While Q2 results fell below expectations, just a few weeks into my role as Interim CEO I have been deeply impressed by the energy and focus of our entire team as we drive a strategic turnaround. We remain fully committed to operational excellence — with a clear focus on being customer-centered, achieving profitable growth, maintaining disciplined cost management, and executing our strategic initiatives,” said Dave Vautrin, Interim CEO of FLUENT.

“We believe we are entering a strategic inflection point on several fronts. On the cultivation side, we are proud to celebrate the first harvest from our new Rosa facility in Florida. This harvest, the largest in FLUENT’S history, paired with enhanced quality, underscores the growing strength of our cultivation platform. In New York, we anticipate that our recently announced exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis, a leading cannabis brand and operating team, at the Buffalo facility will provide exceptional genetics and increased indoor cultivation, supporting consistent product quality and competitive pricing in step with growing statewide demand.”

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2024)

  • Revenue was $26.7 million compared to $27.3 million.
  • Florida revenue was $19.3 million compared to $23.1 million.
  • Gross profit before fair value adjustments1 was $10.4 million or 39% of revenue, compared to $13.8 million or 50.5% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $3.9 million compared to $7.7 million, mainly driven by lower revenue and increased production costs.2
  • Cash flow generated by operations for the three months ending June 30, 2025, was $3.2 million compared to cash flow provided by operations of $ 2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
  • On June 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $22.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and $78.1 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 475 million common shares outstanding on an as-converted basis, compared to $8.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $67.5 million of total debt outstanding, with approximately 300 million common shares outstanding on June 30, 2024.

Recent Operational Highlights

Company Footprint:

  • As of the end of the reporting period, FLUENT operates a total of 42 retail locations and 8 production facilities across its key markets of Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Florida:

  • Rosa indoor cultivation facility’s inaugural harvest in August marked the largest in Company history.
  • A review of the Florida retail network is underway, with a focus on driving profitable growth.

New York:

  • Buffalo indoor cultivation facility commenced operations in an exclusive partnership with Connected New York Inc. (“Connected Cannabis”), supporting cultivation of single tier high-quality, indoor flower and doubling FLUENT’s capacity.
  • Connected Cannabis’ portfolio of products, including Connected and Alien Labs, is anticipated to hit shelves in late Q4 2025.
  • Growth of ENTOURAGE wholesale division remains a priority to continue to drive the Company’s wholesale revenue growth across the state.
  • Recent Office of Cannabis Management compliance actions have not impacted FLUENT’s business.

Texas:

  • Construction of the Houston Education and Pick-Up Center is nearing completion.
  • Management awaits guidance from the state following recent legislative developments to determine next steps in the state.

Pennsylvania:

  • The Company continues to monitor legislative changes to assess growth opportunities.

1 Gross profit before fair value adjustments is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates gross profit before fair value adjustments from gross profit plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, as presented in the consolidated statement of operations.

2 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (being calculated as the net income (loss), plus (minus) interest expense (income) and finance transactions costs, plus taxes, plus depreciation and amortization) plus (minus) the changes in fair value of biological assets, plus (minus) the changes in fair market value of derivatives, plus (minus) certain one-time non-operating expenses, as determined by management.

Conference Call

The Company will not host an earnings call for the quarter.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution, and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division which trades under ENTOURAGE servicing third party retailers in New York. For more information on the Company’s wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit https://entouragewholesale.com/.

FLUENT’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com and investors.getFLUENT.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “is positioned”, “estimates”, “intends”, “assumes”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or similar expressions and includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the senior leadership team’s efforts to complete a strategic turnaround; the Company’s expectations for being customer-centered, achieving profitable growth, maintaining disciplined cost management, and executing strategic initiatives; the Company’s expectations regarding the recently announced exclusive partnership with Connected Cannabis; the expectations for growing demand in New York State; and the anticipated timing for the availability of the Connected Cannabis portfolio of products. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is necessarily based on many opinions, assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the Company’s ability to execute its go-forward strategy; stock market volatility; changes in the business activities, focus and plans of the Company and the timing associated therewith; the timing of any changes to federal laws in the U.S. to allow for the general cultivation, distribution, and possession of cannabis; regulatory and licensing risks; changes in cannabis industry growth and trends; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, including the Company’s interpretation of such regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors described in the public filings of the Company filed with Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is directly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the adult-use and medical cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute, or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with adult-use and medical cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect operations and financial performance.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For further information visit: https://getFLUENT.com/ and https://investors.getFLUENT.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:
investors@getFLUENT.com

Media Contact:
press@getFLUENT.com

Officer Contact:
Matt Mundy, Chief Legal Officer
(850) 972-8077

FLUENT CORP.      
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION      
As of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024   June 30, December 31,
(USD '000)    2025   2024 
       
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents (includes $4,500 of restricted cash)   $22,855  $40,106 
Accounts receivable    597   422 
Biological assets 4  2,917   3,162 
Inventory, net 5  17,490   15,155 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6  3,017   2,587 
Total current assets   $46,876  $61,432 
       
Property and equipment, net 7  55,425   52,200 
Right-of-use assets, net 15  70,746   46,731 
Intangible assets, net 8  36,912   37,590 
Goodwill 9  1,525   1,525 
Deferred tax assets 11  2,177   1,039 
Other assets 10  2,098   6,476 
Total assets   $215,759  $206,993 
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable   $9,684  $6,332 
Accrued expenses    7,617   8,423 
Income taxes payable 11  -   1,003 
Derivative liabilities 12  1,472   2,148 
Short term provision liability 13  -   4,957 
Current portion of notes payable 14  1,345   755 
Lease obligations - current portion 15  5,410   4,751 
Total current liabilities   $25,528  $28,369 
       
Long-term liabilities      
Notes payable, net of current portion and financing costs 14  69,768   68,775 
Lease liabilities, net of current portion 15  72,282   51,727 
Deferred tax liability 11  4,763   4,817 
Uncertain tax position 11  52,792   43,314 
Long term provision liability 13  7,278   9,044 
Convertible notes, net 14  6,987   6,482 
Other long-term liabilities    3,447   3,447 
Total long-term liabilities   $217,317  $187,606 
       
Total liabilities   $242,845  $215,975 
       
Shareholders' equity      
Share capital 16  206,419   206,419 
Share-based compensation reserve 16  7,593   7,275 
Equity conversion feature 16  7,097   7,097 
Warrants    29,634   29,634 
Accumulated deficit    (276,633)  (258,211)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss    (1,196)  (1,196)
Total shareholders' equity   $(27,086) $(8,982)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $215,759  $206,993 


FLUENT CORP.     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024    
(USD '000)     
  For the three months ended
For the six months ended
 NotesJune 30,
2025		June 30,
2024		June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
Revenue, net of discounts $26,731 $27,269 $53,448 $52,496 
Cost of goods sold  16,300  13,490  30,495  26,456 
Gross profit before fair value adjustments  10,431  13,779  22,953  26,040 
      
Fair value adjustments on inventory sold4 (2,186) (1,788) (2,487) (160)
Unrealized gain (loss) on changes in fair value of biological assets4 (999) 8,268  2,026  9,315 
Gross profit  7,246  20,259  22,492  35,195 
      
Expenses     
General and administrative17 4,112  4,607  9,006  8,570 
Sales and marketing17 6,503  6,018  12,822  11,452 
Depreciation and amortization7, 8 2,154  1,780  4,179  3,510 
Share-based compensation16, 19 293  142  318  191 
Total expenses  13,062  12,547  26,325  23,723 
      
Income (loss) from operations  (5,816) 7,712  (3,833) 11,472 
      
Other expense (income)     
Finance costs, net22 5,648  4,835  10,071  9,546 
Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability12 (219) (5,707) (676) (7,394)
Gain on remeasurement of provision liability13 (4,790) -  (4,790) - 
Loss on disposal of assets  176  -  176  212 
Loss from termination of a contract  -  3  -  3 
Other expense (income)  (42) (2) (30) - 
Total other (income) expense  773  (871) 4,751  2,367 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes  (6,589) 8,583  (8,584) 9,105 
      
Income tax expense11 3,084  7,636  9,838  12,321 
      
Net comprehensive income (loss) $(9,673)$947 $(18,422)$(3,216)
      
Net loss per share     
Basic and diluted - continuing operations $(0.02)$0.00 $(0.04)$(0.01)
      
Weighted average number of shares     
Basic number of shares16 474,946,760  299,573,039  473,626,849  299,551,203 
Diluted number of shares16 692,366,177  341,443,706  695,756,738  341,763,315 


FLUENT CORP.   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW   
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024   
(USD '000)   
 For the six months ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
Cash flows provided by operating activities   
Net loss$(18,422) $(3,216)
Adjustments for non-cash items:   
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (2,026)  (9,315)
Realized loss on fair value amounts included in inventory sold 2,487   160 
Share-based compensation expense 318   191 
Depreciation and amortization 12,108   7,473 
Accretion and interest expense 10,002   9,570 
Loss on disposition of fixed assets 176   212 
Gain on remeasurement of provision liability (4,790)  - 
Gain on lease modification 2   - 
Net change in fair value of derivative (676)  (7,394)
Uncertain tax position 9,478   - 
Deferred tax expense (1,192)  2,898 
Net change in non-cash working capital   
Accounts receivable (175)  132 
Biological assets (11,292)  (7,081)
Inventory 8,741   8,132 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,173   687 
Right of use assets/liabilities (8,070)  (2,525)
Other assets 4,378   (90)
Accounts payable 1,351   152 
Accrued expenses (806)  666 
Other long-term liabilities -   (435)
Income taxes (1,003)  6,657 
Net cash provided by operating activities$1,762  $6,874 
    
Cash flows used in investing activities   
Purchases of property and equipment (11,041)  (3,902)
Purchase of intangible assets -   (1,332)
Net cash used in investing activities$(11,041) $(5,234)
    
Cash flows used in financing activities   
Proceeds from issuance of convertible debenture and warrants -   3,000 
Payment of lease obligations (2,142)  (1,412)
Net proceeds from equipment loan -   48 
Principal and interest repayments of notes payable (5,830)  (5,314)
Net cash used in financing activities$(7,972) $(3,678)
    
Net decrease in cash (17,251)  (2,038)
    
Cash, beginning of period 40,106   10,521 
    
Cash, end of period$22,855  $8,483 


FLUENT CORP.     
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION    
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024  
(USD '000)     
  Three months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 Variance
 Net income (loss)$(9,673) $947  $(10,620)
 Interest expense 5,648   4,835   813 
 Income taxes 3,084   7,636   (4,552)
 Depreciation and amortization 6,058   3,771   2,287 
 EBITDA$5,117  $17,189  $(12,072)
       
  Three months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 Variance
 EBITDA$5,117  $17,189  $(12,072)
 Change in fair value of biological assets 3,185   (6,480)  9,665 
 Change in fair market value of derivative (219)  (5,707)  5,488 
 Change in provision liability (4,790)  -   (4,790)
 Professional fees 74   1,852   (1,778)
 One-time employee costs 133   454   (321)
 Share-based compensation 293   142   151 
 Loss on disposal of assets 176   -   176 
 Other non-recurring expense (42)  240   (282)
 Adjusted EBITDA$3,927  $7,690  $(3,763)
       
  Six months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 Variance
 Net loss$(18,422) $(3,216) $(15,206)
 Interest expense 10,071   9,546   525 
 Income taxes 9,838   12,321   (2,483)
 Depreciation and amortization 10,072   7,473   2,599 
 EBITDA$11,559  $26,124  $(14,565)
       
  Six months ended
  June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 Variance
 EBITDA$11,559  $26,124  $(14,565)
 Change in fair value of biological assets 461   (9,155)  9,616 
 Change in fair market value of derivative (676)  (7,394)  6,718 
 Change in provision liability (4,790)  -   (4,790)
 Professional fees 84   3,641   (3,557)
 One-time employee costs 178   614   (436)
 Share-based compensation 318   191   127 
 Loss on disposal of assets 176   212   (36)
 Other non-recurring expense/(income) (30)  241   (271)
 Adjusted EBITDA$7,280  $14,474  $(7,194)



