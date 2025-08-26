Proxygen and EPFL Launch Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Glue Discovery

VIENNA and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxygen, a global leader in the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders, today announced a strategic research collaboration with EPFL (the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne). The partnership combines Proxygen’s validated glue degrader discovery platform with the pioneering work of Professor Bruno Correia, whose lab at EPFL is leading the field in applying AI and structural modeling to protein design and therapeutic discovery.

The collaboration aims to build a next-generation discovery paradigm that bridges high-throughput in vitro screening with state-of-the-art in silico design. Together, the teams will develop new ways to systematically predict and validate neosubstrate-ligase interactions and design chemical matter capable of inducing targeted protein degradation. This integrated approach builds on the strength of Proxygen’s established discovery platform and is expected to further accelerate and expand glue degrader development with greater precision and scale across a broad target landscape.

“This partnership gives us the chance to translate cutting-edge academic tools into real-world therapeutic innovation,” said Professor Bruno Correia. “Proxygen’s deep scientific roots make it natural to collaborate as equals - there is a strong mutual understanding that allows us to explore complex questions and unlock entirely new opportunities in degrader design.”

“Bringing together Professor Correia’s world-class in silico approaches with our validated glue discovery engine opens a new chapter in rational degrader discovery,” said Matthias Brand, CTO of Proxygen. “Bruno is one of the most influential minds in computational protein design, and his lab’s methods are a perfect complement to our platform. This collaboration is not only a technological milestone but it also significantly expands our discovery reach and accelerates our ability to generate high-quality development candidates across previously inaccessible target space.”

Bernd Boidol, CEO of Proxygen, added: “We have built world-class capabilities in screening for glue degraders in vitro. With this collaboration, Proxygen is extending its leadership into the computational space as well. Our approach is already validated through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. With a highly productive platform and a pipeline of assets approaching the clinic, we are entering a new phase of scientific and strategic momentum.”

This collaboration builds on Proxygen’s strong academic foundation. The company was founded by leading scientists in the molecular glue degrader field and maintains a deep commitment to scientific partnerships. With a belief that breakthrough innovation emerges at the interface of academic and industry-driven research, Proxygen actively seeks collaborations with academic groups like Professor Correia’s, whose pioneering work continues to advance the frontiers of computational design in drug discovery.

About Proxygen

Proxygen is a leader in the discovery and development of molecular glue degraders. Due to the ability of molecular glue degraders to modulate protein classes unamenable to traditional drug discovery approaches, these molecules hold the promise of unlocking a large proportion of the undruggable target space. Proxygen has developed a highly versatile, proprietary discovery engine supporting the specific and unbiased identification of molecular glue degraders against difficult-to-drug or completely undruggable targets at large scale. The company has generated expansive knowledge and data in the discovery and chemical optimization of degrader molecules, positioning it as a pioneer in this novel modality. While advancing its internal programs towards clinical development, the company also maintains various strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Merck KGaA and Merck & Co Inc. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) to co-create synergies along the drug development pipeline.

About EPFL

With its dynamic community of over 16,000 people, EPFL - one of the two Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology - has created a unique spirit of curiosity and an atmosphere of open dialogue. It provides its students with solid technical knowledge while encouraging them to develop imagination, creativity and entrepreneurship in cross-disciplinary projects. At its various locations, EPFL has a strong research community working on topics such as data science, personalised health or robotics. Its research finds its way into society through knowledge and technology transfer. EPFL is an important innovation player in Switzerland and offers solutions for climate change or the ageing of the population -- for the benefit of all humankind.

The Correia Lab at EPFL specializes in computational protein design and AI-driven drug discovery. The lab is at the forefront of developing novel algorithms and modeling approaches that enable the prediction and engineering of protein interactions with therapeutic relevance. By combining deep expertise in structural biology, machine learning, and molecular design, the Correia Lab is helping to reshape how biologics and small molecules are conceived and optimized — making it an ideal partner for advancing structure-based approaches to molecular glue degrader discovery.

