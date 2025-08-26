Bitcoin Depot Taps Fintech Executive Alex Holmes for Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced the appointment of Alex Holmes to its Board of Directors and Audit Committee, effective August 20, 2025. Holmes is a globally recognized leader in payments, compliance, and blockchain innovation, with more than 25 years of experience guiding financial services companies through transformation, regulatory complexity, and global expansion. As a member of Bitcoin Depot’s Board and Audit Committee, Holmes will provide strategic guidance as the crypto industry continues to rapidly evolve.

“Alex has a proven track record of scaling financial services companies while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and consumer trust. His expertise will be critical in helping to guide Bitcoin Depot's next phase of growth,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot. “As we continue to expand our footprint, set new industry standards of compliance, and expand crypto access for customers across North America and beyond, we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Alex on board.”

Holmes currently serves as Executive Vice Chairman of United Texas Bank, a strategic advisor to several Web3 ventures including Orobit Inc., and a board member of Jingle Pay / Acamas Group in Dubai. He previously spent nearly two decades at MoneyGram International, where he served as Chairman and CEO from 2016-2025. During his tenure, Holmes led MoneyGram’s transformation into a global fintech powerhouse, expanding digital adoption, modernizing compliance infrastructure, and pioneering cross-border blockchain integration initiatives. Under his leadership, MoneyGram earned recognition as one of the Best Places to Work, Most Trustworthy Companies in America, and a Top Workplace (2022–2025). He also oversaw the company’s $2 billion acquisition by Madison Dearborn Partners in 2023.

“Bitcoin Depot has built a unique and powerful platform at the intersection of cash and crypto, with a sustained focus on accessibility, consumer value, and compliance,” said Holmes. “I look forward to supporting Bitcoin Depot as it continues to strengthen its leadership in the BTM sector and advances its mission to bring crypto to the masses.”

