Acres.com Launches First-of-its-Kind Home Builder Index to Provide Foresight into Residential Land Development

Fayetteville, Ark., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, has launched the Acres Home Builder Index to help home builders, retail developers, investors, and home service providers understand where residential growth will occur and how to best position for it. The index provides early visibility into growth corridors as well as oversaturated markets by tracking transaction activity from major home builders and developers.

"By the time market changes show up in traditional datasets, land prices spike, markets become oversaturated, and you lose the advantage," said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres. "The Acres Home Builder Index gives customers a head start, showing where homes will be built years from now, letting them act with confidence on trends before they hit the market."

The Home Builder Index combines verified land transactions, detailed entity tracking, and layered site suitability data, including zoning, utilities, infrastructure, and natural hazards, into one map-based platform.

What It Does

The Acres Home Builder Index helps customers:

Predict where growth is headed: Track builder acquisitions and new growth corridors years before construction begins.

Unmask competitor activity: See through holding companies and shell entities to identify the true buyers behind every land deal.

Avoid oversaturated markets: Understand where land is overbought to minimize portfolio risk.

Visualize critical site constraints: Layer site insights such as zoning, utilities, comparable sales, detailed topography, and risk.

Access verified sales data: Every sale is linked directly to major home builders with reliable transaction data.

The Home Builder Index draws from Acres' national parcel records, detailed entity analysis, and proprietary transaction database, offering a single source for land evaluation across early-stage and mature markets.

Why It Matters

Rising capital costs, shifting demand, and uneven market saturation make regional site selection a critical risk factor for builders and investors. The Acres Home Builder Index enables customers to anticipate development trends, reduce exposure, and compete more effectively.

To access or learn more about the Acres Home Builder Index, visit acres.com/home-builder-index .

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

