The Mullings Group Companies Announces Official Launch of its Strategic Initiative Service

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mullings Group Companies (“TMG”), a global leader in talent access for MedTech, HealthTech, and Life Sciences, today announced the official expansion of services with the launch of its Strategic Initiative Service.

“For years, we’ve been delivering these solutions for clients, ranging from startups to mid-cap and large strategics, yet many in the market didn’t realize this capability existed. When key initiatives take shape – for example, a build-to-buy, the build-out of a sales organization, or a quality remediation emergency – being the largest search firm in MedTech uniquely positions us to take on hiring initiatives of 50-100+ roles, often on accelerated timelines and with highly specific requirements,” said Joe Mullings, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies.

“We’ve entered a pivotal time in the medical device industry, as demand for large-scale, high impact hiring continues to grow.”

TMG's Strategic Initiative Service is designed for mission-critical programs identified at the C-suite level: initiatives that sit outside of standard HR-driven hiring. With each project, TMG partners with HR and executive leadership to deliver Talent Market Mapping and provide access to the industry’s top talent.

As part of this expansion, Kirk Petyo joins The Mullings Group as Executive Vice President to co-lead its Strategic Initiative Service with Joe Mullings. With more than 20 years of experience helping Medical Device and Life Science companies build high-performing teams, Kirk has scaled multimillion-dollar hiring programs, built recruiting divisions from the ground up, and delivered hundreds of successful hires across engineering, regulatory, commercial, and executive leadership.

“Kirk brings proven firepower to this initiative,” said Mullings. “Every mid-cap and large strategic in MedTech now has a dedicated partner in TMG for mission-critical and specialized hiring needs. Companies are asking for a partner who can deliver the specialized talent required to execute their most important projects, on time and at scale.”

Known for combining deep technical expertise with a relationship-first approach, Kirk has built his career on aligning talent strategies with business objectives. His leadership philosophy centers on creating long-term partnerships, mentoring teams, and driving measurable impact.

“I joined TMG because I saw the opportunity to build something meaningful alongside people just as passionate about MedTech as I am,” said Petyo. “After meeting the leadership team and seeing the alignment of recruiting, strategy, and media, it was clear I had found my new home. Leading our Strategic Initiative Service with Joe taps into the work I’ve loved most – driving large-scale initiatives that move the needle for clients and the industry. I’m energized for the journey ahead and confident that what we’re building will make a lasting impact.”

About The Mullings Group Companies

In 1992, The Mullings Group decided to go “all in” on technology and medical devices because people were not only living longer but also wanting to live healthier, and we knew technology would always seek a higher ground. Since then, we have successfully completed more than 9,000 searches in the medtech / health tech / life sciences industry with over 900 companies globally. Our search team has a combined tenure of over 100+ years with TMG – a rare indicator of success, commitment, and consistency.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm in our organization, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients’ stories at scale to support Attention & Awareness, M&A, Recruiting & Talent Access for emerging technology companies. Our 9-time Award-Winning media and production company, Dragonfly, has created content for some of the most successful medtech organizations in the world.

Who brings your message to market matters, and so does their reach. We have established ourselves as the “voice of the industry” in developing companies and careers. With over 200,000+ sets of eyes on us every day on career platforms like LinkedIn, where careers are built, we are the trusted partner in the industry.

TMG is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, with offices in the US, Canada, the UK, and APAC. As we expand our search practices nationally and internationally, we continue to grow in medtech/life sciences and emerging high-tech industries.

