Nuvini Group to Release 1H25 Financial Results on September 30, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a leading technology conglomerate in the Latin American SaaS sector, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first half of 2025 on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 before market open.

The Company will also be hosting an Investor Webinar on Tuesday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET during which Nuvini CEO, Pierre Schurmann, will deliver prepared remarks discussing financial results, strategic updates and FY25 outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. To register for the Investor Webinar, please click here. Interested investors and analysts may submit questions in advance through 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, September 29, 2025 to NVNI@mzgroup.us.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading private serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

