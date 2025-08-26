Lacerta’s ReCERTA™ Products Achieve Globally Recognized PCR Certification

MANSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lacerta Group, LLC , a leading provider of innovative plastic packaging solutions for food, like the ReCERTA™ product line, today announced it has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14021 certification for its ReCERTA™ P10, P25, and P30 products. With many large retailers now requiring ISO 14021 certification for PCR content claims, and extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws on the rise, Lacerta’s achievement demonstrates not only compliance but leadership in packaging transparency.

This certification verifies post-consumer recycled (PCR) content through a rigorous third-party audit conducted by SGS , the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company. It confirms that Lacerta’s PCR systems and processes are fully traceable from raw material to finished product, meeting the growing demand for transparent and verifiable sustainability practices. ISO 14021 is an internationally recognized standard for self-declared environmental claims, and this verification positions Lacerta to better serve customers who are navigating the increasing complexity of sustainability regulations and retailer requirements.

“Our customers can now confidently pass along PCR usage claims, knowing a globally recognized certification backs them,” said Craig Muldrew, Vice President of Marketing at Lacerta. “This achievement validates our commitment to helping customers meet their sustainability goals while providing packaging that complies with some of the most stringent retail requirements in the market.”

Lacerta’s certified PCR products include:

ReCERTA™ P10 – 10% PCR content

ReCERTA™ P25 – 25% PCR content

ReCERTA™ P30 – 30% PCR content



PCR plastics are already substantially impacting sustainability. According to the US Plastics Pact , they can reduce energy consumption by at least 79% and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of nearly 500,000 cars taken off the road. All PCR materials are sandwiched between two layers of virgin resin, preventing direct food contact, and are processed with state-of-the-art decontamination units that remove volatile substances to ensure product safety.

For more information about Lacerta’s certified ReCERTA™ products, visit www.lacerta.com .

About Lacerta Group, LLC

Lacerta Group, LLC has provided innovative custom and stock packaging solutions for food processors and supermarkets for over 30 years. Sustainability is at the core of our history and a guiding force for our future. From investing in state-of-the-art recycling technology to using post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials across our product portfolio, our mission is to deliver packaging solutions that are good for our customers and good for the planet. Learn more about our work by visiting www.lacerta.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf555a6a-3422-4a81-9948-67d54c619395