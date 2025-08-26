WaveMaker Launches TestDrive, A White-label Try-Before-You-Buy App for AT&T MVNx Ecosystem

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveMaker, Inc., the leading agentic app gen platform for consumer-scale web and mobile experiences, in collaboration with AT&T (NYSE: T), unveiled TestDrive, a white-label try-before-you-buy mobile app developed for MVNOs, consumer brands, influencers and wholesale connectivity enablers.

TestDrive offers an intuitive, fully customizable and modern user experience so MVNOs can easily make it their own and launch in weeks with no coding or heavy lifting. It allows validated consumers to provide their information with just a few taps and to start trialing service by activating an eSIM sent securely to their phones. TestDrive is pre-integrated with MVNx APIs from AT&T and leading digital BSS providers, so MVNOs can continue to focus on their core – branding, CRM and trial service arrangements.

“Although the US MVNO market is a mature, traditional space, there is significant opportunity for existing and new players to integrate lifestyle and cultural aspects to unlock brand-driven differentiation, growth and premiums. We see TestDrive as an ecosystem enabler for those bold, digital-first MVNOs that want to provide a branded, frictionless consumer experience to trial their service through a powerful, new digital channel,” said Vikram Srivats, Chief Commercial Officer at WaveMaker.

“As AT&T looks to tap new distribution and growth opportunities beyond our AT&T-branded consumer business, we’re deliberately growing a diverse ecosystem of specialists across the digital stack,” said William Traylor, Vice President and Head of AT&T’s Emerging Business, Product and Platforms. “With the TestDrive app launch, WaveMaker has yet again demonstrated its world-class capability in delivering high-fidelity, consumer-facing mobile applications for MVNOs on America’s best 5G network.”

TestDrive is built using WaveMaker’s modern React Native studio and home-grown AutoCode AI/ML tooling for generating pixel perfect UI from Figma designs. MVNOs can easily and quickly add fields or features to TestDrive, customize its look-and-feel and configure their brand theme – with zero code. With a built-in Hermes engine for faster load times and lower memory usage, ADA compliance, encrypted communications, state management and memoization for sharp app performance, TestDrive delivers a high-performance experience for both Android and iOS consumer ecosystems.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker is headquartered in the Dallas metro area and provides an enterprise-grade, agentic-AI based application generation platform for accelerating development of high stakes, customer-facing applications. With customers in 17 countries, WaveMaker has a track record of serving professional web/mobile app developers and stands out for its open standards tech stack, real code generation, zero lock-in and a simple developer-licensing model. Emphasizing tooling for mobile, UX and DevOps, leading independent analysts have featured WaveMaker in consecutive reports and assessments in a limited worldwide club of 10 of the world’s leading software companies for application development tooling.