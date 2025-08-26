LKQ Corporation Agrees to Sell its Self Service Segment

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ) (“LKQ” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Self Service segment (“Pick Your Part”) to an affiliate of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC for an enterprise value of $410 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments. This proposed transaction was the result of a robust competitive bid sale process that attracted interest from several parties.

“Today’s announcement marks another important step in our multi-year transformation to simplify our portfolio and become a more focused, high-performing company with leadership positions in our priority segments,” said Justin Jude, LKQ’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While Pick Your Part has played a meaningful role in our history, we believe that it no longer aligns with our long-term strategy. As we have said, after having built the Company through thoughtful acquisitions over many years, we have reached a point where it makes sense to assess opportunities to simplify and sharpen our focus. We will continue to evaluate opportunities to advance our strategic objectives so that we can best serve customers and create value for our shareholders.”

Mr. Jude added, “We know the Pick Your Part team will continue to be best-in-class operators under the ownership of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. We thank all Pick Your Part employees for their efforts and years of service at LKQ and wish them the best.”

The net proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen LKQ’s balance sheet through debt repayment.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approval.

Jefferies LLC served as the financial advisor to LKQ, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as the legal advisor to LKQ in connection with the transaction.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation ( www.lkqcorp.com ) is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. LKQ has operations in North America, Europe and Taiwan. LKQ offers its customers a broad range of OEM recycled and aftermarket parts, replacement systems, components, equipment, and services to repair and accessorize automobiles, trucks, and recreational and performance vehicles.

