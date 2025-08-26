TRU Staffing Partners Rebrands as TruLegal to Meet the Future of AI-Enabled Legal Work

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, Inc., a globally recognized leader in legal talent solutions, today announced it has rebranded as TruLegal, reflecting the firm’s evolution into an AI-driven partner for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The TruLegal brand highlights the company’s ability to connect legal teams with precisely matched professionals whose skills align with the realities of today’s market. By blending AI-powered analytics, market intelligence, and human expertise, TruLegal enables organizations to scale quickly, manage complexity, and deliver results under pressure.

“High-performing legal teams are navigating seismic shifts in AI adoption, cross-border regulation, and flexible workforce demands. Our new identity reflects how we are the trusted partner to help clients meet those challenges with clarity, speed, and resilience,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO of TruLegal.

Rachael Haher, Chief Operating Officer, added: “TruLegal helps Fortune 500 legal teams and Am Law 200 firms succeed together by accelerating outcomes for attorneys and specialists across legal operations, data privacy, legal technology, and contract management. With a global portfolio of more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal delivers top talent that fuels success.”

Since 2011, TruLegal has awarded more than 300 scholarships totaling over $300,000 in training and education, reinforcing its role in shaping the next generation of legal talent. Building on this foundation, the company is expanding into new initiatives, notably advanced training and certification programs, to ensure professionals are equipped for the realities of an AI-enabled legal market.

“Our investments in scholarships and training aren’t just about access—they’re about readiness,” said Mary Taylor Ray, Senior Marketing Manager. “We’re creating pathways that prepare ambitious professionals with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in a legal market reshaped by AI and innovation.”

About TruLegal

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) leverages AI-powered analytics and data-driven market intelligence to transform how corporate legal teams and Am Law 200 firms find top, trusted talent. With a network of more than 100,000 professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys, legal operations, data privacy, and technology specialists. For more than a decade, TruLegal has helped clients reduce complexity, accelerate outcomes, and focus on high-value work—delivering the talent that fuels success today and prepares teams for tomorrow.

For more information about the rebrand, visit TruLegal.ai .

